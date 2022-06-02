The Aspen School District and its teachers union have reached a tentative agreement for an increase in salary for most staff for the 2022-23 school year that several public commenters said disproportionately elevates pay rates for less-tenured employees.
The adjustment reaches across salaried and hourly employees, including teachers and support staff such as custodians. Raises are across the board, ranging from nothing to 22%, with bonuses to those receiving the smallest increases, placing the baseline net pay increase across the district at $1,500. No salaries were lowered.
Negotiations between the district and the Aspen Education Association began in April and the tentative agreement was reached on May 25. The union ratified the agreement on Tuesday night by a vote of 105-3 — out of a total membership of nearly 170 people — and the board ratified it during their Wednesday meeting by a vote of 5-0.
“In 15 years of leading contract negotiations, both as a unionist and as a superintendent, I’ve never seen such a constructive contract come out of the grist mill,” ASD Superintendent David Baugh said. “We are appreciative of the spirit that AEA negotiated with. I have been in other associations that were far less constructive and far less focused on problem-solving.”
Baugh said that 46-47% of district staff had under-market compensation entering the discussion. The agreement addresses that inequity “across the board,” he said. The district also saw staff members that were paid well over market rate.
The baseline salary for a certified teacher joining with no district experience moved to $50,000, matching the recent increase in Roaring Fork School District’s salary schedule for new instructors. It’s also an increase of $4,000 from last year’s schedule.
Salary is increased in steps in a matrix of years of experience and education, along with higher education degrees and additional credits. In the recent negotiations, additional points included pay increases for substitute teachers and a supplemental pay schedule that includes guidelines for athletics coaching and staff training.
Where some teachers have been hung up, specifically kindergarten teacher Lisa McGuire and first-grade teacher Jill Pisani, is that those with extensive tenure are receiving raises in the smallest percentage range. Pisani said she was getting a 1% raise and McGuire said she was getting 0%, with bonuses in the forms of stipends that account for a small fraction of their salaries. Pisani has a master’s degree and an additional 180 credits, she said.
“I’m at the end of my career, I want my highest salary for three years,” Pisani said. “It doesn’t matter what my salary was, I’ve put the time in. I’ve made these choices to do any learning I possibly can … but this is a pay scale that is being approved that some teachers are doing absolutely no credit hours to get a bump where we worked hard to get.”
AEA President Stephanie Nixon spoke on behalf of the teachers union during the meeting. She commented on the inequity of salaries across the district and the necessity to “make it right.”
“We were looking at retention, attraction and making it right,” Nixon said. “It is difficult because you are seeing people that are not going to get as much as other people, but we did look at bonuses that they’re getting. We are trying to say, ‘You are valued. It’s not that you’re not valued, it’s just that we have to make it right for some young people.’”
Nixon added that it was the first time since around 2003 that education support professionals — any position from library specialists to IT to kitchen manager — has been updated. Salaried support workers will earn at least $40,000; step one for the IT network administrator will equate to annual pay of $62,000.
On the hourly wage side, the lowest pay was raised to $21 per hour for low-level custodians and food-service technicians in the first step.
The tentative agreement comes on the heels of the district’s collective-bargaining agreement with the teachers union in 2021. The two parties will renegotiate the agreement each year going forward.
“It just changes a lot of lives,” Nixon said. “We’ve heard from a lot of teachers who really appreciate it, and faculty and staff too.”