Aspen School District is seeing areas for improvement in its testing data, despite being “competitive” with the rest of Colorado on a surface-level analysis.
The district’s administration presented the spring’s testing results from CMAS and SAT suites in Wednesday night’s board of education meeting, discussing outcomes for students from third through 11th grade last school year.
The data is showing growth and the district doesn’t see any need for “course correction,” according to a presentation to the board from Aspen School District Assistant Superintendent Tharyn Mulberry.
Still, there’s work to be done as newer curriculums are implemented.
“The data is telling us we’re not where we need to be,” Mulberry said in the board of education’s Wednesday meeting. “That’s one of the things that we want to be very clear about. We’re really hoping to see better results, but we understand it’s going to be a long time for some of these things to take hold.”
Generally across CMAS, the district met or exceeded state standards in math and English language arts except for third and fifth grades — CMAS is taken by grades three through eight. On SAT tests — with the PSAT given to grades nine and 10 before the SAT at grade 11 — Aspen High outperformed the rest of Colorado significantly across the board in ELA, but saw a dropoff compared to the state in math. In the spring, 61.9% of freshmen taking the PSAT in Aspen met or exceeded expectations versus 46.5% in Colorado, but only 37.2% of juniors did so on the SAT, 2 percentage points above the state average.
Mulberry said that the district still showed growth on the SAT despite the drop.
In CMAS, cohorts have shown improvement year-to-year across the board in math, with each except the class of 2030 — this year’s sixth graders, last year’s fifth graders — taking steps forward each testing year since 2021 and coming out of the pandemic. The fifth graders plateaued around 30% in each of the past two years, with a slight dip this spring.
In CMAS ELA, the cohort growth isn’t as universal. Fourth, sixth and eighth graders have improved each of their last three testing years (fourth graders only have two years of data), but current fifth graders have dipped each year and seventh graders, after climbing roughly nine percentage points from 2021 to 2022, saw a slight dip.
In both ELA and math, last year’s third graders started a slightly lower achievement benchmark than the class ahead of them.
The district is showing above-state-level growth in all grades in math in CMAS, with the exception of fifth grade, which is just under state level, according to preliminary data. Fifth grade also lagged behind in ELA, while other grades met or surpassed growth across state standards. Minority students showed advanced or equal growth within the district compared to their nonminority peers in both grades four and five for both math and ELA.
Still, as a whole, 54.5% of white students district-wide met or exceeded expectations on CMAS, while 32.1% of Hispanic students — 27 total — did so. Students on an Individualized Education Plan met or exceeded expectations at an 18.7% clip, while their non-IEP peers did so at a rate of 57.1%. The district tallied fewer than the necessary 16 scores for free/reduced lunch-eligible students to produce data.
The board received a visitor during its Wednesday meeting, Colorado State Board of Education Director Stephen Varela, serving Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District out of Pueblo.
The district as a whole was credited with a 78% preliminary School Performance Framework rating — a metric weighing test scores, growth ratings and other indicators to produce a singular data point for school performance. It gives Aspen an “accredited with distinction” rating, with the caveat of low participation; the Colorado benchmark is 95% participation.
The district’s rating was buoyed by Aspen Elementary’s improvements, going from 42.7% in 2022 to 71.5% in 2023, making up for a drop of 3.8% at the high school and .8% at the middle school.
By comparison, the elementary school’s performance rating is ahead of Roaring Fork School District’s Basalt Elementary and Summit County’s Breckenridge Elementary, but it is well behind Soda Springs in Steamboat Springs and schools in Boulder Valley and Cherry Creek. The comparisons line up similarly at the middle and high school levels.
“We want to be a world-class school. That means we have a lot of work to do to reach that threshold. But the real takeaway from this is that we’re going to stay the course; we didn’t see anything that worried us about our curriculum adoptions,” Mulberry said via phone Thursday. “One thing (Superintendent David Baugh) and I want to say is just how proud we are of our staff for doing all the challenges of adopting a new curriculum, dealing with the problems of COVID and turnover and still seeing the results that we’re seeing. It’s just a testament to their professionalism.”