The Aspen School District continues to see a shortage in its transportation department as the school year presses on, even as certified positions have been filled to capacity.
In the district’s Oct. 26 board of education meeting, Transportation Director Reghan Mahaffey laid out the current staffing situation, including the resignation of three positions since the beginning of the year. As of the meeting, the department was in need of three full-time-equivalent positions and three more part-time positions — even outside of direct bus driver jobs — all of which adds up into some canceled routes and triaging of priorities.
“It’s very much the ripple effect, where you take one thing out and it impacts basically every level of the department,” Mahaffey said in a phone interview, passing the credit to her staff for persevering. “They’re a great crew. We wouldn’t be able to do half the trips we’ve done without them pulling through and doing it. And it’s not even just this year — this is kind of like year three of operating this way. We are getting a little run ragged at the edges, and so a lot of them are getting tired. But at the end of the day, they realize it’s really for the kids.”
As of the meeting, the department listed nine commercial-drivers-license-qualified drivers with five additional substitute drivers, plus two small-vehicle drivers and three small-vehicle substitutes — which still require training but do not need a CDL certification. Eight of the drivers are also teachers within the district. Mahaffey said that she’d like to be able to fill out all routes with dedicated drivers, with some to spare for activity trips. She didn’t specify a number as to how many positions she’s short, more so emphasized that she needs to be able to have full-time drivers and substitutes that don’t have other commitments that take up some of their availability.
Additionally, the department is short a parking-enforcement person, a mail-delivery driver, a mechanic and an administrative assistant. The latter three positions have all seen resignations since the beginning of the school year. Additionally, two drivers have been out with injuries, one since the first day of school and another from Sept. 26 to returning to “light duty” on Oct. 24.
The drivers are responsible for 38 runs a day — nine elementary school routes and 10 middle/high school routes, twice daily. One middle school/high-school route is currently being covered full time by a rotation of substitute drivers, Mahaffey said.
The staff is also responsible for an increasing number of activity trips like sports and field trips. Mahaffey said drivers are often 10- to 15-hour days, with multiple instances of employees working 14 consecutive days.
Add it all up, and the result is employee burnout and limited services.
During one stretch, the department was down five drivers from their already slim roster over a period of a couple weeks. The department has had to cancel eight runs of buses this year due to staffing issues, having to consolidate student pick-ups and drop-offs into other routes. Canceling runs is a “last resort,” an indication of exhausting all other options. Mahaffey noted in the presentation that cancellations lead to confusion for parents.
Her presentation foreboded that with expanded activity schedules in the winter and spring, “this problem will continue to get worse.”
“We just have a lot more sports teams in the winter and spring, and then the majority of the district’s outdoor education programs happen between February and May,” Mahaffey said.
Compared to other departments in the district, transportation’s situation appears to be the most dire. In a human resources update, HR Director Amy Littlejohn noted that transportation and food services are the departments of highest need. Food services is short two to three kitchen workers in the high school. The district also has numerous vacancies across coaching positions and a couple preschool positions.
Some recent applications, however, have Mahaffey optimistic, however. She’s currently training a driver that she is hoping can fill out a full-time route position upon completion. She’s also expecting the return of at least one driver after winter break.
“I do want to put kind of a light spin on it,” Mahaffey said in the meeting. “I feel like there may be light in the tunnel. I also felt that at the start of the school year, so I don’t want to jinx myself, but I think there’s the potential that we may see an upswing.”
Some of her recommendations for next steps include continuing a persistent recruitment process, looking at incentivizing coaches and parents to obtain small vehicle certifications to alleviate activity trip loads, and proposing term incentives to retain current staff.
She also wants the district to explore housing for drivers and hosting a transportation summit with neighboring school districts and transportation authorities to discuss creative solutions to staffing issues, which are seen nationwide.
ASD has seemingly found a way to address many of its staffing issues across the board, but that success has eluded the transportation department. If it continues to do so, routes could further be impacted and the ripple effect could reach into many other areas of the district’s functions, as it already has with alterations to bell schedules and selective event scheduling to compensate for staffing gaps. The weight of the situation was felt during the school board meeting.
“Kids can’t learn if they can’t get to school,” BOE President Katy Frisch said.