The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport may be temporarily closed for springtime maintenance, but there was plenty of action at a Thursday meeting inside the nearby operations center building as Airport Advisory Board members officially accepted a controversial report that’s viewed as a key step toward securing millions of dollars for redevelopment.
The forecast report on passenger growth and fleet mix now will be forwarded to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners for review and possible approval. If blessed by commissioners, it would be included in the update of the Airport Layout Plan, or ALP, a document the Federal Aviation Administration views as a roadmap for the airport’s future. The plan is being formulated by outside consultants with assistance from airport and county officials and input from the advisory board.
Without an updated ALP, the county and the airport stand to lose millions in federal grant funding deemed necessary for the larger goal of transforming the airport into a full Airport Design Group III facility, which would allow larger aircraft to use ASE, the three-letter identifier for the local airport. Currently, ASE is considered an ADG III facility, but enjoys special exemptions such as a nightly curfew and a ban on planes with wingspans greater than 95 feet.
An FAA official who recently held a question-and-answer session in Aspen said the agency wants to see the Aspen airport opened up to full ADG III status without discriminating against aircraft. With its class raised, the airport will have to allow planes with wingspans up to 118 feet. Various projects will achieve that, including a runway widening and a taxiway relocation to allow greater separation between the runway and taxiway centerlines.
The vote to accept the growth forecast and fleet mix report was 5-2, with advisory board members Bruce Gordon and Valerie Braun dissenting. Most of those who voted in the affirmative cited the potential loss of federal funds for redevelopment as key to their decision. Not only could the airport lose discretionary dollars for airside and terminal improvements, but other monies, such as annual funds maintenance, might also be at stake if local authorities don’t align their goals with the FAA’s wishes, officials have said.
Thursday’s meeting lasted three hours, most of which was spent on an airport expansion debate that preceded the vote on the report. During public comment, renowned physicist Amory Lovins, who heads the nonprofit Aspen Fly Right, said much of the methodology that shaped the report was “unsound and unreliable,” especially what was related to the growth forecast. Those who commented, pro and con, were allowed up to three minutes each.
The forecast report contains information showing higher passenger growth expectations for the airport than were outlined in the Common Ground goals developed in 2020 through the community’s ASE Vision process. It also suggests potential types of larger aircraft that would be a fit for the local market as a replacement for the aging CRJ700, the 70-seat jets currently used by airlines serving ASE.
One point of debate was the report’s identification of the Airbus A220 (300 series) as “critical aircraft” to ASE’s future fleet mix. Other aircraft also were listed as possible replacements to the aging CRJ700 aircraft currently used by airlines serving Aspen. For years, the general impetus behind airport redevelopment was the need to accommodate larger aircraft than the 70-seat CRJ700. The debate as to when airlines will remove the CRJ700 from their fleets also came up during Thursday’s meeting. Officials tend to use a 5- to 10-year time frame for that. The A220 (300), while larger (120-150 seats) and with a wingspan of 115 feet, is seen as more environmentally friendly than other types of aircraft that can handle the mountainous terrain surrounding Aspen’s runway.
While the rush to gain entry into the FAA’s funding “queue” appeared to be an overriding factor in the affirmative vote to accept the report, others included the need to sustain the upper valley’s tourism economy and the desire to begin work on a new terminal building. The FAA representative suggested that funds for redevelopment may be contingent on beginning the airside improvements first, a statement that took many advisory board members by surprise recently, given that the terminal building was seen as a first priority.
Local resident Jackie Merrill argued that the community should fight for what it wants and “do what’s right” without kowtowing to the FAA.
“When integrity doesn’t come around, souls are sold,” she said.
Wayne Etheridge pooh-poohed the notion that the community cannot stand up to the FAA.
“Nothing worthwhile has ever been saved by timid people,” he said.
But Barry Vaughn, an alternate member of the advisory board who heads its safety task force, said that the report needed to be approved and expedited into the ALP. He said negotiations with federal officials can continue even if the advisory board and BOCC approve the forecast report.
“There’s always voices saying we need more delay, more discussion. It’s time to start moving on,” Vaughn said.