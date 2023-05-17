People on both sides of the local debate on ASE expansion are being urged to attend Thursday’s meeting of the Airport Advisory Board, which could feature a vote on whether to accept a report that includes a forecast on aviation demand and commercial fleet mix.
The vote was postponed on April 20 because advisory board members wanted more time to study the actual report, the findings of which had been presented during last month’s meeting in an abbreviated format. The report has been deemed important because if it is accepted by the advisory board, it would be passed on as a recommendation to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners for approval to the updated Airport Layout Plan, or ALP, a document that is currently under development.
The ALP has been described as a roadmap for the airport’s future, and is a key element in securing millions of dollars in future Federal Aviation Administration grants to assist redevelopment of the airport’s airside and terminal. The forecast report contains information showing higher operational growth expectations for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport than were outlined in the Common Ground goals developed in 2020 through the community’s ASE Vision process. It also suggests potential types of larger aircraft that would be a fit for the local market as a replacement for the aging CRJ700, the 70-seat jets currently used by airlines serving ASE.
For those planes to serve Aspen, FAA and county officials say, two major projects would need to be tackled: The runway would have to be widened 50 feet and the taxiway would have to be realigned to allow greater separation between its centerline and the runway’s centerline. If those projects are realized, ASE would become a full Airport Design Group III facility.
That means bigger jets with wingspans of up to 118 feet would be allowed to use the facility. The current wingspan restriction at ASE is 95 feet. The FAA will not allow the airport to discriminate against specific types of aircraft if the ADG III level is attained, a policy that many community members fear will lead to much larger and noisier jets utilizing local airspace and ASE.
Identified in the report is the Airbus A220 (300 series), which can contain 120-150 seats and has a wingspan of 115 feet. A shorter version of the A220 (the 100 series) also is listed, and can include 100-130 seats.
The fleet mix forecast also lists the Embraer 175, an 80-seater, along with the CRJ700. Both aircraft fit with the airport’s current 95-foot wingspan limitation. But the CRJ700 is expected to be phased out within 10 years, necessitating the need for other aircraft.
Airport Director Dan Bartholomew stressed on Tuesday that the report is a forecast.
“It doesn’t mean that it will happen,” he said of the commercial fleet mix expectations. But county and airport officials are required to include the forecast information in the updated ALP to satisfy FAA standards, he added. They cannot include aircraft that are under development or have yet to be certified.
The report also projects an annual growth rate of enplanements at the airport of 1.3%. The Common Ground recommendations contain an aspirational goal of no more than 0.8% annual growth.
Bartholomew said to put things in perspective, the difference between the two growth rates amounts to an average of 5.5 additional passengers per day.
Renowned physicist Amory Lovins of Old Snowmass heads the nonprofit Aspen Fly Right, a group that is seeking a pause in airport redevelopment to accommodate the study of alternative developments in the aviation industry that would negate the need for larger aircraft locally.
Lovins said the report that is expected to be voted upon Thursday is flawed for many reasons, such as no consideration of developing technology in the aviation world, such as electric aircraft, which are smaller and less-polluting.
Some of the methodology used to create the forecast is “unsound and unreliable,” Lovins said. He and others plan to elaborate during a public comment period at Thursday’s advisory board meeting prior to a potential vote.
The vote to recommend the report to the BOCC would be “the biggest step the [advisory board] has taken to date,” Lovins said.
The meeting is open to the public and will be held from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at the Airport Operations Center, 1001 Owl Creek Road. There will be a public comment period at the beginning and the end of the meeting, along with another public comment period during the report discussion.
The public also may access the meeting via the online Zoom platform: https://zoom.us/j/94024392896?pwd=RmI4RVBrall2NDhvc0tUUFByTmVDUT09.