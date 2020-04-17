One process involving redevelopment plans for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport ended on Thursday evening with the ASE Vision Committee’s formal presentation of recommendations to Pitkin County commissioners.
Now the ball moves to the court of the five commissioners. But before the elected officials tackle the recommendations — which largely revolve around a widened runway to accommodate next-generation jets with a wider wingspan, goals for reduced noise and CO2 emissions, and a bigger and better terminal building with open-air jetways — some negotiating between the county and commercial airlines must take place.
The major takeaway from Thursday’s work session was that if those negotiations fail — the centerpiece is to get the airlines to agree not to fly noisy, environmentally unfriendly large jets into Aspen — then the process may have to take a step back for some major rethinking.
A springtime decision by commissioners on the basic outline of the plan had been part of the original ASE Vision process timeline. But with negotiations expected to take 60-90 days amid the background of a global pandemic, nothing is expected to happen too quickly.
As Board of County Commissioners chairman Steve Child noted at the meeting’s outset, “This is just the beginning of the process for the county commissioners,” saying it was time for the ASE Vision Committee to “pass the baton.” He and other commissioners thanked the committee members for their volunteer service.
It will take the BOCC a long time to process all of the information that formed the committee’s final report, he suggested, adding there “won’t be a rubber stamp” of all the recommendations.
County Manager Jon Peacock called the ASE Vision process “an unprecedented public process.” The 120-plus community members who served on five committees (including the overarching Vision Committee) over the last 15 months represented a diverse group, he said. All told, there were more than 141 hours of meeting time, nine meetings held jointly among all the groups and 63 individual group sessions.
Former Aspen Mayor John Bennett, who chaired the overarching Vision Committee, noted that the final “common ground” recommendations are dramatically different from the plan that was evaluated under a 2018 Environmental Assessment. The new plan is more environmentally sound and will lead to a safer air-transportation facility, he said.
Peacock pointed out later in the discussion there may need to be a new Environmental Assessment given that the original proposal sought to move the runway 80 feet to the west and now plans call for keeping the runway alignment as is. There also are new footprints for the east-side taxiway, terminal and parking areas, and a desire to move some general aviation aircraft parking to the west side of airport property near Owl Creek Road.
Bennett spoke of how the Airbus 220-100 is the committee’s preferred aircraft to replace the CRJ-700s that three commercial airlines currently use to serve the local market. The stated driver of recent airport redevelopment discussions has been the understanding among county officials and other consultants that the CRJ-700s will be phased out over the next two to 15 years, and so preparations are needed to accommodate new types of aircraft with wider wingspans.
The Airbus 220-100 has fewer carbon emissions and less flyover noise, Bennett said. It also has more carrying capacity — 100 to 110 passenger seats — than the CRJ-700, which typically has between 70-75 seats.
Another plane that could be good for Aspen, he said, is the Mitsubishi M-100, also known as the “SpaceJet.” It would contain 76 passenger seats, but as of now, it only exists on paper and may not be ready for commercial use until 2024-25.
Valerie Braun, the only member of the Vision Committee to vote against the spate of final recommendations (the vote on March 10 was 20-1 in favor), provided a minority report during the online meeting. The Woody Creek resident said although she was the lone vote against the package, she agreed with more than 80 percent of the committee’s report.
However, despite the huge majority of committee members supporting the recommendations, there are numerous others throughout the county who have concerns about redevelopment and the potential growth impacts, Braun said. Years ago, “no one could have predicted” that ASE would become the third-busiest airport in Colorado, she said.
Braun suggested that the county could move forward with a terminal upgrade and hold off on airside projects in order to see if new aircraft are developed that could fit within the airport’s current 95-foot wingspan limitation. She said the Aspen airport can be a world-class facility without moving forward with a runway widening, which may result in airlines flying Boeing 737s and other large jets into the market at times when it’s economically feasible to do so.
Braun also voiced support for the Mitsubishi SpaceJet and its expected 76-seat configuration, adding that “bigger isn’t always better.”
Bennett said despite the 20-1 vote, reaching consensus on the redevelopment issues wasn’t easy. “The secret of this was listening — to each other,” he said.
Asked by Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury whether the committee had access to all the information needed to make an informed decision, he answered affirmatively. Consultants from U.S. planning and engineering firm Kimley-Horn and Associates were under contract with the county to provide information to the five committees throughout the ASE Vision process.
The coronavirus situation also came up during the discussion. Commissioner Greg Poschman said he wondered whether certain economic and other assumptions on which committee members relied will change given the potential long-term effects of the COVID-19 health crisis.
“Like [Gov. Jared Polis] said, ‘Things aren’t going to be the same after the pandemic,” Poschman said, adding that social distancing may need to be incorporated into the airport terminal design.
He also wondered whether entire aircraft fleets will have to be adjusted based on a post-pandemic world.