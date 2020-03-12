Despite Tuesday’s lopsided vote by the ASE Vision Committee in favor of a spate of recommendations that include widening the local runway — a project that would allow larger private and commercial jets to operate locally — critics of the 15-month community airport redevelopment process say they remain undeterred in their opposition efforts.
The vote at the Aspen Police Department’s community room was 20-1 in favor of what were hailed as “common ground” recommendations. Valerie Braun, secretary of the Woody Creek Caucus, was the lone vote against it, while 20 other committee members — including Aspen Skiing Co. president and CEO Mike Kaplan, planning consultant Stan Clauson, developer John Sarpa and a host of others whom the critics view as part of a pro-growth crowd voiced support for the suggestions. The recommendations now will be forwarded to Pitkin County commissioners for review next month, which has the ultimate power in deciding whether the county will move forward on the common-ground list or task the ASE Vision Committee with another review.
Though Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock and other airport redevelopment supporters were beaming after Tuesday’s meeting and touted the vote as a sign of community consensus on the matter, critics see the decision as anything but. One option, according to Woody Creeker Bill Dinsmoor and others, includes trying to convince commissioners that the county’s ASE Vision process was tainted based on the pro-development backgrounds of some people who were assigned by commissioners to four subcommittees and the overarching Vision Committee early last year.
Another option would be to seek a fall ballot referendum in which county voters would decide the issue of airport terminal redevelopment and the runway widening, which many fear would lead to the inclusion of large mainline jets, in lieu of smaller regional aircraft, serving the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport on a regular basis.
Dinsmoor, chair of the Woody Creek Caucus, has started a nonprofit called Save our Skies, which aims to promote information countering much of what airport redevelopment proponents have been saying. It has hired Boulder public relations expert Matt Moseley, who was instrumental for the opposition in the battle over the city of Aspen’s proposed hydroelectric facility in 2012.
While Dinsmoor was not a member of the overarching ASE Vision Committee, which considered suggestions from four other subcommittees that worked through the process in 2019, he served on one of the subcommittees and attended many meetings of the other committees, including the main body that developed the final set of recommendations last month after modifying some of the conclusions of the subcommittees.
Following Tuesday’s vote, Dinsmoor said the Vision Committee continually has been exaggerating facts about the expected lifetime of the CRJ-700 aircraft that three commercial airlines use to serve the Aspen market. Airport and county officials, and their consultants, say the plane has a life expectancy of another two to 10 years before it will be completely phased out. The expected retirement of the CRJ-700 is the primary impetus behind the drive to widen the runway, because the next generation of commercial jet aircraft likely to serve Aspen has a wingspan greater than that of the CRJ-700. Widening the runway to 150 feet from its current 100 feet would allow the airport to accommodate jets with a wingspan up to 118 feet, which could mean that mainstream jets viewed as unfavorable to runway-widening opponents, such as Boeing 737s and the Airbus 319, would be allowed to serve Aspen.
Boeing 737s and the Airbus 319 have greater seating capacities than the CRJ-700, which has a wingspan of 95 feet and a general seating capacity of round 70 seats. A current condition on ASE, the three-letter aviation industry identifier for the airport, is a restriction on planes with a wingspan greater than 95 feet, which keeps it from being a fully Federal Aviation Administration-designated ADG III transportation facility. Critics contend that the pro-expansion crowd has presented little evidence to support the contention that the CRJ-700 is going away soon. Consultants they’ve contacted say the aircraft could serve the local market through the end of the 2030s, and that the rush to push for a runway widening is unnecessary.
Complicating matters is that the Vision Committee is recommending that the county put together a negotiating team to ask the airlines to exclude the use of certain aircraft in the Aspen market with a certain landing weightload (more than 140,000 pounds). Essentially, that means they would attempt to keep the 737s and the Airbus 319s out of the local market. Whether an agreement with the airlines would be binding remains to be seen. And it would be a new condition on local operations, much like the 95-foot-wingspan at the center of current redevelopment controversies.
Various committees involved in the ASE Vision process, as well as outsiders, have touted various aircraft as being good or bad fits for the local market. But experts have always maintained that the airlines dictate which planes they fly into a market, and there’s little communities can do to force commercial carriers to use certain models. So whether the negotiations would have any impact is a big question mark.
Meanwhile, Save Our Skies is running a print advertisement in the wake of Tuesday’s vote. “SAY NO TO RUNAWAY GROWTH,” it states. The ad says a widened runway would lead to increased operations and flights, compromised safety, increasingly disruptive noise, increased air pollution, more traffic and congestion and more unmitigated growth.
In addition, the ad says the ASE Vision Committee’s recommendations were approved with no study of existing baseline air-quality conditions connected with the airport, no understanding of existing noise levels (particularly relating to the effect on the Buttermilk Mountain area) and no plan for addressing the increased gridlock on Highway 82 and the entrance to Aspen before proceeding with airport expansion.