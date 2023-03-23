Aspen Santa Fe Ballet will present the renowned Paul Taylor Dance Company for a show commencing Saturday at the Aspen District Theater.
The local performance will start at 7:30 p.m. and is part of PTDC’s current spring tour, which spans 14 different cities nationwide.
The company also will perform in Santa Fe at the Lensic Performing Arts Theater on April 5. Both the Aspen and Santa Fe shows are put on by the ASFB Presents program.
Recognized today as one of the nation’s leading modern dance ensembles, the New York-based PTDC has been innovating and transforming the art of modern dance since it was founded in the early 1950s by the famed choreographer, Paul Taylor — who led the company until his death in 2018.
Taylor first presented his professional choreography, in collaboration with artist Robert Rauschenberg, in New York City on May 30, 1954 — the same year in which his PTDC was established. Taylor had previously studied and trained at The Juilliard School with modern dance pioneers — such as Martha Graham, Doris Humphrey and José Limón — and ballerinas, like Antony Tudor.
Taylor embarked on his professional career in 1953 with Graham’s company, before starting his own modern dance company the following year. His PTDC has since performed in over 600 cities across the globe, and Taylor’s choreographic works are performed by the company and other dance companies worldwide.
An influential figure in modern dance, Taylor garnered numerous recognitions throughout his lifetime, many of which noted the choreographer’s contributions within the larger realm of arts and humanities.
Shortly before his death in 2018, Taylor named one of his company dancers, Michael Novak, to succeed him as PTDC artistic director. Novak has led the artistic vision for the company since the founder’s passing. Under Novak’s new leadership, the company continues to feature careful, stylish recreations of Taylor’s work, as well as present new dances and programs.
Company dancer Shawn Lesniak, who joined the dance company in 2019, praised Novak for his eye-opening vision and ability to “push the envelope,” Lesniak said.
“I've been excited and curious about the choreographers that Michael is bringing in right now,” Lesniak said. “And I'm really happy with the new pieces that the company has been working on and some of the new premieres that we have coming up.”
PTDC is presenting a range of Taylor’s traditional choreography and newer works across its various shows in this spring tour, including a couple of premieres happening in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, Lesniak said. The program coming to Aspen, though, will feature pieces solely from the Taylor repertoire.
“The program for Aspen is all Taylor, and personally, I think it's one of the best programs we could put together for a [performance],” Lesniak said.
The Aspen performance will include multiple masterworks from the Taylor repertoire, including his reputable “Piazzolla Caldera” — a tango-inspired piece fused with modern dance that Taylor created in 1997.
“It’s like this modern take on a tango and it's so sensual and fun,” Lesniak said. “And I have a theatrical-jazz background, so when I do ‘Piazzolla,’ I feel like I'm back in my jazz roots almost, but it is a modern dance.”
Originally from New Haven, Connecticut, Lesniak began dancing at the age of 7, after his mom saw him dancing along to the Michael Jackson “Thriller” music video and enrolled him into classes, he recalled. Lesniak said that in his youth, he trained in jazz, tap and ballet and performed competitively for over a decade.
Lesniak went on to train at The Ailey School and then Point Park University in Pittsburgh, before joining Parsons Dance Company in New York. It was during Lesniak’s time at Parsons that he was really introduced to Taylor’s classic-modern dance style, he said.
Lesniak noted that the Parsons artistic director, David Parsons, is actually a PTDC alum, and when one of the PTDC rehearsal directors came to set a Taylor piece on the Parsons dancers, Lesniak, among them, said he “just fell in love.”
“It was like this haunting, sort of spell-casting piece,” Lesniak said. “And at the time, to do something a bit more classical and modern felt really intriguing to me, so I heard that Taylor was having an audition that fall, and I had some friends who were like, ‘You should go and audition,’ and I did.”
Lesniak said that what strikes him about Taylor’s work, and the company he’s now been involved in for the past four years, is the late choreographer’s storytelling and the innovative ways through which the PTDC performers can take an audience on a journey, he said.
“I know people often go to see a live performance to sort of get away from the humdrums of life or just to like, escape for a moment,” Lesniak said. “So I feel like we really, as performers, get the opportunity to do that, and our shows … I mean, there's such a variety of dance that we offer.”
The dancer continued to say that he hopes the Aspen audience on Saturday will be able to see, “just how diverse [Taylor’s] choreography was.”
“Paul was great at storytelling; he was great at blending light and dark storytelling and fusing his inspirations of dance — not just modern styles, but like tango, for example,” Lesniak said. “So I feel like the audience is in for a treat, for sure.”
The PTDC performance will take place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Aspen District Theater. Tickets range from $36-$94, depending on seat selection, and can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com.