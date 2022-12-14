Neither Jean-Philippe Malaty nor Tom Mossbrucker were aware of the report published by the Dance Data Project, a nonprofit headquartered near Chicago that promotes “gender equity in the dance industry, including but not limited to ballet companies, by providing a metrics based analysis,” according to its website. The report in question didn’t focus on gender-based pay gaps, as has been the case for some of its work — rather, this one zeroed in on artistic and executive director compensation, especially for the 2020 fiscal year.
Of the 15 ballet companies listed, only one — the Colorado Ballet, in Denver — was in Colorado. It noted the overall percentage by which a company’s budget had decreased in FY 2020 and by how much, by percentage, the compensation for the artistic and executive directors had grown or also shrunk. For instance, despite the Dance Theatre of Harlem’s budget decreasing by 18% in FY 2020, the artistic director enjoyed a 36% increase in compensation, according to the report. The Oregon Ballet Theatre, conversely, saw its budget shrivel by 5% — and its artistic director accordingly took a 4.4% cut in compensation and the executive director accepted a 6.7% lower compensation, the report notes.
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet made its splash elsewhere in the report, under a section titled, “Unusual Salary/Compensation Findings.” There, ASFB Executive Director Malaty and Artistic Director Mossbrucker were named as having each received $108,000 “in bonus or incentive compensation” in FY 2020, according to the report, which notes that ASFB’s filings include non-taxable benefits.
Malaty — as well as Denise Jurgens, who serves as ASFB treasurer as well as a board member — wishes that the Dance Data Project researchers would have reached out to the organization to clarify their numbers. For one thing, Jurgens says, neither he nor Mossbrucker have ever received a bonus, especially not in FY 2020. However, given the nature of the Aspen market — and noting the fact that Malaty and Mossbrucker are company founders in addition to directors — their packages indeed include tax-free benefits which may seem “unusual” in other areas of the country.
“Tax-free benefits, it’s health insurance,” she said. “It’s employer — which is the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, here — the employer’s contribution to retirement accounts … housing and some other things. Those are all legitimate tax-free benefits.”
Among the largest of those benefits is a life insurance benefit that the board of directors approved for both Malaty and Mossbrucker. Malaty said that such a generosity was an effort toward taking care of the founders of the company, not to overcompensate directors in a traditional sense.
“I founded the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet in 1995 — we’ve been doing this job for 27 years,” Malaty said. “So in 2017, the board, wanting to recognize the commitment to the organization, planned for the future of the leadership and decided to take a life insurance policy to use as a retirement plan” via an annuity.
Still, the jump in total compensation package for FY 2020 indeed looks like a considerable one when looking at the nonprofit’s 990 form filed for that year — but that, too, has an explanation, Malaty and Jurgens emphasized.
“We had a change in bookkeeper, and she made a mistake — she counted the life insurance [twice],” Malaty said. “So we filed an amended return to fix it.”
But the Internal Revenue Service does not release amended 990s to GuideStar and other reporting entities, Jurgens noted. So without Data Dance Project reaching out to ASFB directly, its staff would have had no way of knowing about the error or amended form.
Still, the report’s mention of Malaty’s and Mossbrucker’s compensation packages has made some waves locally — after all, on its surface, it’s an unsettling narrative, as Dance Data Project itself acknowledges in its introduction.
“The COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted the operations of many dance companies and caused a wave of both cancellations and furloughing of many dancers,” the report reads. “This Data Byte takes an initial dive into the fiscal interactions between company budget and company leadership compensation from fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2020. Fiscal year 2021 was excluded because not enough data is currently available.”
Indeed, the pandemic had a greater impact on ASFB than cancellations and even furloughs: It expedited an ongoing internal consideration among the board, Malaty and Jurgens confirmed — to shutter the professional dance company entirely, pivoting ASFB into a mostly presenting organization for its performance lineup in order to keep the ballet-school and Folklorico programs intact.
But it was a decision that was finalized after FY 2020 — the announcement came in March 2021. Still, the timing of the report making its rounds locally stung: Malaty and Mossbrucker were in the throes of technical rehearsals for its nearly sold-out iteration of “The Nutcracker” when they were made aware of the report’s mentioning of their compensation. It was a moment meant for celebration, so Malaty felt particularly emotional in discussing the difficulty surrounding the 2021 decision which still feels present.
It’s a story well-known in the community: ASFB shuttered the dance company in March 2021. That same year, Dance Aspen exploded on the scene, with its inaugural performance at the Wheeler Opera House in September. Since then, it continues to grow, founded and operated by former ASFB dancers.
The Aspen community now has two dance organizations. Still, Malaty wonders why he and Mossbrucker have been the target of a few barbs for a difficult decision. After all, Malaty points out, other performing-arts organizations have always imported talent in order to produce high-caliber shows: The Aspen Music Festival and School, as well as Theatre Aspen, use such models.
“And so now years later, after having taken the high but difficult road and lucky to have been able to [employ an in-house company] for 25 years, we went to the model where everybody's doing that … and we’ve been blamed, right?” Malaty offered.
Despite the Dance Data Point report, in fact Malaty and Mossbrucker took cuts to their salaries in 2020, he continued. The two no longer live in Aspen full-time, either; they reside in Santa Fe, where housing is more affordable.
“2020, the pandemic happened — Tom and I took a 25% cut in salary,” Malaty said, referencing his tax returns. “It has not been reinstated, and everybody else in the organization has been paid back for the cut.”