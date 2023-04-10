Question: Is it true that spring is the best time to sell a home? If so, what can I do to prepare?
Answer: Even though it seems like we’re living in an endless winter, the fact remains spring and summer are statically the best time to put your property on the market and showcase your home. It really is as simple as the weather. Longer, sunnier days provide more opportunities to showcase your home in the best possible light — literally. It’s also going to allow outdoor living areas to shine, not to mention accentuate the views, which are both a cornerstone to so many mountain properties.
That said, you can’t let those cloudless Colorado blue skies and gorgeous scenery to do all the work. It always amazes me how many sellers don’t take the time to do the minimal amount of work to get their homes ready for sale. Doing a little bit of work to make your home shine can translate to thousands of dollars on closing day.
First impressions really are everything, and so curb appeal is the number one most important thing to consider before putting your home on the market. That means cleaning up all and any debris left from Old Man Winter. Do even the smallest amount of landscaping: freshly re-mulch flower beds, trim shrubs and bushes and plant flowers. Take the time to power wash the exterior of home, decks and walkways and touch up exterior paint if needed. These are little things that will make a huge difference when it comes to the bottom line: selling your house for top dollar.
Do not underestimate how important outdoor living is to buyers looking at mountain real estate. I promise it’s worth it to stage your outdoor living area. Perspective buyers like to imagine themselves relaxing outdoors and entertaining friends and family. Arrange a conversation and eating area. If using old outdoor furniture, update cushions and add some fun colors.
Prepare for home inspection and replace anything that’s broken, and I mean anything. Even something as minor as a leaky faucet or burned-out light bulb can turn off a prospective buyer. It’s even a good idea to have a home inspection done beforehand, so you know exactly what to expect and can get ahead of necessary repairs before a buyer walks through the door.
I understand no one wants to pay for renovations right before they move, but it’s worth it to update those little things that are outdated such as light fixtures, kitchen/bath faucets, and towel racks. A fresh coat of paint and new pulls can effectively update kitchen/bath cabinets.
Upgrade or remove old drapes and window coverings. Pay attention to odors, especially if you have pets. Have your carpets and flooring professionally cleaned. If they’re really trashed, it might be worth having them replaced. If you do your research, good deals can be had on carpet — just make sure to choose a neutral color.
A fresh coat of paint can do wonders for the interior, just stick with whites and neutrals to make the home appear lighter and larger. Mirrors also are great to lighten up home and make spaces appear larger. Finally, declutter. Remove family photos, clean out closets and shelves, and remove items on counter tops. deep clean appliances and clean windows inside and out. Once all that is done, be sure to hire a professional photographer. Appearances really are everything when it comes to attracting that perfect buyer.