Expectations didn’t meet reality for either Aspen or Basalt at Pinehurst Country Club in Littleton in the 3A boys golf state championships Monday and Tuesday. But maybe that’s just golf.
Both the Skiers and Longhorns placed a player within the individual top 10 scorers — senior Carson Miller for Aspen and junior Garrett Exelbert for Basalt, who tied for ninth place with an aggregate 150 shots over the two rounds — but as whole teams, Aspen finished fifth and Basalt finished eighth out of 12 teams. Vail Mountain, with whom Aspen and Basalt have traded first-place finishes with all season, took the state championship crown by one stroke over Resurrection Christian, 19 strokes ahead of Aspen.
“I think winning it was probably going to be tough unless everybody was firing on all cylinders,” Basalt head coach Travis Stewart said. “For us, not everyone had their best weekend but we certainly didn’t have any crazy blowups or guys that couldn’t handle it. Two shots here, two shots there and it’s a different outcome. … Overall, we’re proud of the guys. It’s an accomplishment just to get here and the key thing for events like this is to learn.”
The state tournament played out over two days, each with a single 18-hole round of golf on the par-70 course. Scores were counted in stroke play — a cumulative count of each shot taken.
Aspen held onto fifth place after day one despite posting the sixth-best second round score. Basalt finished in seventh place in both rounds. The Skiers gained two strokes on day two, going from 231 to 233 strokes, while Basalt dropped one stroke from 233 to 234 on day two. Only three teams in the competition improved on their day one scores in day two,
For Aspen, Miller shot birdies on the last three holes of his first day to hold steady on a rockier day two, going from a +2 to a +8. He sat at +2 through the first 10 holes of day two, but recorded three bogeys and two double bogeys in the last eight holes.
“For me, this is only my first state championship because I wasn’t very good sophomore and junior years. So this was kind of the only actually good season that I had and I think it was a cool opportunity to come out here and play states,” Miller said. “Coming into it I just wanted to go as low as possible and I didn’t really set a very high expectation for myself knowing that I’ve never really been here before.”
Fellow Skier senior Sky Sosna — the sole remaining player from Aspen’s state champion team from a year ago — shot a 77 on day one but tallied an eagle and three birdies in a span of five holes to drop three shots on his second round. Sosna finished one stroke overall behind Miller and Exelbert, tying for 11th in the competition.
Aspen’s team was rounded out by sophomore Ryan Rigney, who shot a 163, and senior Peter DeWetter, who shot a 171.
The Skiers sent all four players to state after qualifying each individually in regionals on Sept. 20 at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale.
While they say goodbye to three seniors, a team anchored by Rigney expects to be right back next year. Players like Sasha Forman, Jack Carolyn, Matthew Cairncross and incoming eighth graders are expected to compete for top four spots right out of the gate, with “sleepers” like Nik Cuhn, Aidan Tracey and Tyler Schmela in the wings as well.
“You feel like you’re hitting your stride to find their real potential and then they graduate,” Aspen head coach Mary Woulfe said. “The future’s looking really good for us.”
For Basalt, Exelbert put himself in contention for a top-of-the-podium finish after day one with a 72-stroke, +2 day that saw 15 pars and a birdie. He shot a 78 on day two, including bogeys on four of the final five holes after a tweak in his swing in between days set him back.
Junior Jace Joslin shot a 157, improving by three strokes on day-two to finish in a five-way tie for 29th place. Junior Alec Claassen and sophomore Jackson Stewart each shot a 163 to tie for 42nd out of 84 players in the event.
After finishing second in regionals and a consistently strong season, Basalt had hoped for a higher finish in the state championship, maybe falling victim to some of the pressure of the event.
But the experience can only help a team that has the opportunity to return all four of its top players next season.
“It means a lot. Sometimes you get a new face who’s a great golfer who doesn’t have a lot of experience or he does, but I think knowing four of us can go shoot a great round of golf, it’s all about the mental side of it,” Exelbert said. “I’m excited to continue golfing with them every day and not just improving myself but improving the team so we can at least have a shot at it next year. … I think we should take big steps next year and definitely compete for this title.”