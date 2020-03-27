The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority is partnering with the town of Snowmass Village and Pitkin County’s human services department to provide emergency assistance, resources and guidance for those affected by COVID-19 closures and layoffs.
APCHA and Snowmass Village’s housing office have both released response plans in anticipation of the coming struggles faced by many affected affordable housing residents in making rental and mortgage payments and meeting housing authority work requirements.
“Our primary goal is to support our county’s workforce affected by the pandemic,” said Mike Kosdrosky, executive director of APCHA, in a news release. “We’ve partnered with Pitkin County and the Snowmass Village housing department to ensure that we can assist affordable housing homeowners and tenants during this critical time. We want to help prevent those affected from losing their homes.”
Both APCHA and Snowmass Village are working with the county’s human services department to provide financial support for those who need assistance paying their monthly housing expenses, the release states.
“We want people to know that we are willing and ready to work with them to help in any way we can,” said Snowmass Village Housing Director Betsy Crum.
The response plans include temporary policy changes for working households affected by COVID-19, including the suspension of late fees for tenants in properties managed by APCHA and Snowmass Village. Affected households also could qualify for a one-time suspension of the minimum full-time work requirement if they can demonstrate their loss of employment was due to the COVID-19 crisis. And for a limited time, APCHA and the TOSV are offering rent deferral payment plans for qualifying tenants, the release says.
Renters living in housing managed by landlords other than APCHA and Snowmass Village can apply for COVID-19 emergency relief assistance online at pitkincounty.com/gethelp. They also can talk to their landlords about requesting rent deferment while awaiting a determination of eligibility from the county.
Struggling homeowners, as well, are encouraged to speak directly to their lenders about what opportunities might be available for deferring mortgage payments, the release adds.
Homeowners and tenants can learn more at apcha.org/covid-19 or tosv.com.