An Embraer 135 charter jet veered off the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport runway just before noon Thursday after landing, prompting the facility’s temporary closure.
The airport reopened at 1:20 p.m., about 80 minutes later, after the aircraft was towed from its spot near the runway’s edge. There were no injuries or damages, Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said. It was the second incident at ASE this week involving a private jet diverting from the runway.
“The Aspen airport is closed due to a private aircraft deviating from the runway. No damage or injuries reported. We expect to be closed for at least the next hour. Please contact your airline for flight information,” a Pitkin Alert issued at 12:29 p.m. Thursday stated.
Bartholomew said he did not know what caused the aircraft to leave the runway. He said runway conditions were mostly dry and visibility was good at the time of the plane’s landing.
“It appears the aircraft had a mechanical issue of some sort,” he said, characterizing the incident as “minor.”
Bill Tomcich, community liaison to the airlines serving the Aspen market, said that as of 6 p.m. Thursday, three afternoon inbound flights had been diverted: two to Grand Junction and one to Denver. The Denver diversion may have involved a reason other than the ASE runway situation, he said.
Four inbound flights from Dallas-Fort Worth via American Airlines were canceled on Thursday, but that wasn’t related to the midday incident at ASE, Tomcich said. Rather, the cancellations were the result of a Texas ice storm.
In a separate and unrelated incident that occurred on Monday, the airport closed after a Hawker 800 business jet went off the runway. There were no reports of injuries to any passengers or crew members. The airport reopened by 8:45 p.m. Monday.
Bartholomew said it took longer to reopen the airport on Monday compared with Thursday because in that incident, the Hawker 800 was farther off the runway and had “significant damage” to landing gear, wings and fuselage. Also, some lights on the airfield were damaged and had to be replaced.
He emphasized that the two incidents were unrelated and occurred through no fault of the airport.
“There’s no connection between the two, other than they happened in the same week,” Bartholomew said. “You might have two of these in the same week — and then it may not happen for a couple of years.”
Monday was Presidents Day, and after the holiday weekend many visitors were looking to leave the Aspen area. Tomcich said of 31 scheduled outbound flights Monday, only five departed ASE. Four commercial aircraft that were remaining on the ground were rescheduled, with plans to depart early Tuesday morning. In all, 22 outbound flights were canceled.
As for inbound flights, four of 31 landed on the Aspen runway in the morning, before the private jet incident. Seven were diverted to Grand Junction and 20 were canceled. In addition, six outbound flights scheduled to leave Tuesday morning also were canceled given that the aircraft providing those flights never made it to Aspen on Monday.
Tomcich said other delays, cancellations and diversions that occurred Tuesday and Wednesday were generally weather related.
“It’s been a wild week at ASE,” he said.
February activity at the local airfield had been going smoothly up until the afternoon of Feb. 16, when snow and visibility affected operations. On that day, a Wednesday, 11 of 30 scheduled inbound flights landed, eight were diverted and 11 were canceled. Of outbound flights, 13 of 30 departed Aspen and the others were canceled.
Things improved the following day, “the busiest single day for ASE since Jan. 3,” Tomcich noted in an email to Bartholomew and others. But there were several air traffic-related delays because of all the busyness.
Aided by good weather, commercial airline operations went smoothly Friday through Sunday, Tomcich said, although there were some traffic-related delays on Friday.