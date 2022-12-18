Holiday peak flight schedules now in place at Aspen airport
The peak schedule for winter flights by the commercial airlines serving the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is now in place.
An email update from air travel industry consultant Bill Tomcich, a liaison to the airlines for the local stakeholder group Fly Aspen Snowmass, informs that commercial activity at ASE (the three-letter identifier for the Aspen airport) increased to 32 daily inbound and outbound flights on Thursday and 35 flights on Saturday, a slight decrease from the same holiday period last year.
Commercial service to and from the local airfield is provided by United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines via third-party carrier SkyWest Airlines. For the winter season, the 70-seat CRJ-700 aircraft is expected to be utilized for all flights.
The peak period runs through Jan. 3, overlapping the Christmas and New Year holiday weeks. United and American ramped up their schedules on Thursday while Delta’s winter-only seasonal service returned on Saturday.
Last year’s holiday flights were significantly hampered by snowstorms that resulted in delays, cancellations and diversions. Tomcich said a private meeting held with the airlines and local stakeholders on Dec. 2 to prepare for future situations involving inclement weather with the goal of improving “completion rates” of peak flight schedules.
“Last winter, there was a unique combination of circumstances, which we are referring to as ‘the perfect storm,’ that conspired against us and created immense operational challenges over the holidays. Without revisiting those gory details, let me simply say that our friends at SkyWest seem to be really proud of how well prepared they are for this winter,” Tomcich wrote.
“To share one quote that came up during that meeting from SkyWest maintenance, ‘Our fleet outlook is good (meaning no aircraft in heavy maintenance), our fleet health is good and our manpower is good,” he added.
Of course, winter storms are helpful to Aspen’s resort economy, but “for the sake of traveling guests,” the overnight hours are best for snowfall, Tomcich said.
“While American and United haven’t scheduled quite as many flights over the holidays as they have in years past, they have intentionally built more slack into their schedules to allow them to catch up when there are flight delays,” he said.
Following the holiday season, the number of daily flights will drop to 27-28 daily flights for most of January through Feb. 9, a typical reduction for the time of year. Flight travel picks up again from Feb. 10 to March 25 with 31-33 daily runs to Aspen, according to current schedules. Twenty-two daily flights are on the books from March 26 to April 2. The number drops to 10 between April 4 and April 15, the period in which local ski resorts usually close.
In his update, Tomcich said airline schedules are now “fully operationalized” through May 4.
“There have been a few more tweaks to the March and April schedules, with significant additions in April when a total of eight daily flights are now planned by United (including one daily nonstop from [Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, or ORD) along with two daily flights from [Dallas-Fort Worth] on American for a total of 10 flights daily through the entire month of April,” Tomcich’s report states.
United’s seven other daily flights in April will originate in Denver.
Advisors approve emissions study, look ahead to 2023
The Airport Advisory Board — a group that began meeting early this year as a recommending body to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners on issues largely related to ASE’s proposed redevelopment — unanimously approved a “climate emissions baseline and inventory” study at its Thursday meeting.
The study, according to a Pitkin County news release, will be “a crucial tool in measuring future progress in reducing emissions attributable to aviation and ground operations.” The BOCC will consider the advisory board’s recommendation on the baseline, and other aspects of the study, at a future meeting.
Advisory board chair Jacque Francis and board member Rick Heede are climate action professionals who collaborated with experts and helped to spearhead the development of the emissions baseline, the release says. The community’s ASE Vision process of 2019-20 resulted in several recommendations for the future of the airport as part of the so-called Common Ground report, including the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30% as soon as possible, but no later than the year 2030.
“The [county] commissioners charged the Airport Advisory Board with establishing the most accurate emissions baseline possible by using industry best practices and experts in the field,” Francis said in a prepared statement.
“What we’re proposing does just that,” she continued. “It’s a measurement starting point that is essential for tracking our progress toward becoming the most greenhouse-gas conscious airport we can be.”
Francis also is executive director of the Global Warming Mitigation Project, an Aspen-based nonprofit dedicated to fostering climate change solutions.
The baseline inventory of emissions includes airport-owned (or controlled) sources; owned or controlled sources of the fixed-based operator, which oversees private aircraft operations; aircraft fuel sales; and other sources such as rental car fuel consumption and emissions, the release explains.
The report also includes factors outside the airport’s control but within its aspirations to influence as much as possible, such as emissions from aircraft operating at ASE, the release states.
The release adds that the advisory board is looking forward to various projects next year, including providing input on an architectural request for proposals for the design of a new terminal building, continued work relating to the update of the Airport Layout Plan and attending presentations of finalists seeking to become the airport’s next FBO. The current FBO is Atlantic Aviation, whose agreement with the county expires in September 2023.
The AAB also aims to recommend policies to the BOCC surrounding safety, emissions and noise. A retreat will be held in January. The advisory board meets on the third Thursday of each month at the Airport Operations Center on Owl Creek Road.
November passenger totals no record, but higher than 2021
This year, records were set in March, September and October in terms of the number of passengers flying into the Aspen airport.
Not so in November, typically one of the slowest times of the year for commercial air travel to ASE. Still, it was viewed as a solid month.
Bill Tomcich, community liaison to the commercial airlines serving the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, reported to local stakeholders last week that 23,517 passengers flew in and out of the airport last month, a 21% increase compared with the same month last year and an 11.6% rise over the pre-pandemic month of November 2019.
“Seat capacity for November was the highest since 2018 and this year was very well matched to our market’s highly variable November demand,” Tomcich wrote in an email.
In all, 224 total flights on United and American were scheduled in and out, up 25.8% compared with 179 flights offered in November 2021 and 9.8% above 204 flights offered in November 2019. The completion rate for flights last month was nearly 95%, as there were a few snow events affecting operations.
The November “load factor,” which represents the number of seats filled, was 80.4% in November compared with 91.8% in the same month last year and 77.3% in November 2019.
“This was not quite a record November,” Tomcich wrote. “While this November posted higher numbers than each of the past three years, it fell 4.4% short of those achieved in 2018” when Delta offered two flights daily from Salt Lake City in addition to American’s flights from Dallas-Fort Worth and United’s flights from Denver.
His report adds that with November exceeding passenger levels in November 2019, the year-to-date deficit of total passenger numbers versus the first 11 months of the year prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has fallen from 3.1% to 2.4%.
September’s passenger count was 46,499, a 7.3% increase over the same month last year. October saw 32,485 people flying into ASE, a 9.1% increase compared with October 2021.