On more than one commercial flight into Aspen this month, pilots have allegedly informed passengers that they cannot land and must reroute due to the high volume of private jet activity at the airport, according to Pitkin County.
Such a notion has not landed well with at least a few folks traveling into Aspen, who have told the county as much or formally complained, County Manager Jon Peacock said Monday.
Although Peacock was unable to confirm the validity of said claim in general terms, one truth is certain: At Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, commercial flights are not prioritized over private — and vice versa.
“It’s not that private jets are prioritized and it’s that not that commercial jets are prioritized,” Peacock said. “[Priority] comes in on a first-come-first-served basis.”
Simply put, he said, prioritizing one type of flight over the other is not how the Federal Aviation Administration functions.
“I do think, generally, would the public like to see a priority for commercial [flights]? That’s my sense,” Peacock said. “That’s not how the federal regulations work.”
The county manager deferred to the airport tower controller, who could not be reached for comment after several attempts, for specifics on the current system and process, as well as data.
However, Peacock was able to offer insight into a particular weekend this month, as the airport had internally looked into flight activity, commercial and private, on March 20-21 following complaints of the aforementioned nature.
The report found that any delayed or diverted flights that weekend were due to wind and other weather and not because of the number of private jets flying in or out of Aspen, Peacock concluded.
An email last week from Caroline Bonynge, director of operations, safety, rescue and firefighting at the Aspen airport to Peacock, states: “Even with the operating constraints, ASE was still a busy operation with 245 operations Saturday (arrivals and departures), and 194 on Sunday (arrivals and departures). The busy hours are still [10 a.m.-4 p.m.].”
But the weekend of March 20-21 wasn’t an isolated incident. Two passengers on what was supposed to be a direct flight into Aspen on March 12 shared a similar narrative — that the pilot pointed specifically to the volume of private jets in Aspen as the reason the plane could not land. That commercial flight — as with four the following weekend — was rerouted to Grand Junction.
“We’re not quite sure why [commercial] passengers are being told right now [that they cannot land] because of so many private jets,” Peacock said. “It looks like weather delays and that sort of thing.”
Asked about the volume of flight activity as of late and how that compares to a “normal” year, he offered: “We have times of the year that are very busy, and we know that’s going to be Christmas and New Year’s, Presidents Day, spring break periods — especially depending how Easter falls related to Spring Break — and Fourth of July are all really busy times both for General Aviation and commercial traffic. And that’s true every year.”
Generation Aviation refers to the private sector of the Aspen airport. Peacock continued: “Just looking at these numbers, these are busy, but I don’t know that they’re necessarily out of line or any busier with what we’ve seen recently or in past years.”
In her email to Peacock regarding the weekend of March 20-21, Bonynge wrote: “This past weekend was comparable to 2019 spring break inbound travel even with the weather constraints. My understanding is between 30-50 (General Aviation flights) diverted to other cities over the weekend which [potentially] would have made this higher than 2019. … Given the circumstance, I would consider this weekend a success, however, [there] is always room for improvement.”