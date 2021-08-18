Since moving to Woody Creek 16 years ago, beneath the flight lines for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, Susan Taylor has heard the roar of jets almost daily.
But this year, the frequency of jets flying overhead “is way over the top,” she said earlier this week.
“It’s become ridiculous,” Taylor said. “We had an out-of-town guest a month ago and we couldn’t even hear each other outside. It has become impossible to sit in the yard and carry a conversation.
“There was one plane recently that was so outrageously loud it seemed like it was inside the house,” she continued. “I’m afraid this has become the norm.”
Taylor’s not exaggerating. Statistics provided by the Federal Aviation Administration show that the Aspen airport is as busy as it’s ever been, in terms of commercial and private flight operations.
For the first six months of this year, the number of landings and takeoffs at ASE — the three-letter identifier for Sardy Field — totaled 23,182. That’s a 20% increase over the 19,321 recorded during the pre-pandemic January-to-June period in 2019.
There was barely an increase in the first two months of 2021: 2.1% in January and 1.5% in February, which could be related to the stricter “red level” COVID-19 restrictions enacted by the county’s public health department after the holidays.
Since then, the rise in flight operations compared with activity two years ago has been nothing short of eye-opening: 13% in March, 64% in April, 49% in May and 36% in June.
In the first half of 2019, operations exceeding 4,000 landings and takeoffs only occurred twice, in January (4,296) and March (4,531). This year, the threshold has been met three times, in January (4,390), March (5,126) and June (4,990). Statistics for July are not yet available.
Rich Englehart has been focused on the airport, which falls under Pitkin County’s jurisdiction, for the past few years. The deputy county manager was heavily involved, from a coordination standpoint, with the 2019-20 ASE Vision process that created a blueprint for the airport’s future development.
There’s a new airport manager — Dan Bartholomew, who started the job in March after John Kinney resigned last year — but Englehart is still deeply involved with airport affairs, estimating that it accounts for about 60% of his duties.
He said it’s no surprise that the number of airport operations has climbed so sharply. There was a lot of pent-up demand for travel in 2020 because of the pandemic, and now it’s being unleashed.
“A lot of resort communities are seeing these types of increases,” Englehart said.
The frequency of flights, both commercial and on the general aviation side, is not putting any undue stress on the airport, he said. The lion’s share of operations concerns private jets, given that there have been 23 commercial flights a day into ASE for most of this summer (which accounts for 46 total operations). The 23 scheduled flights is a summer record for the Aspen airport.
“We can handle much more than this,” Englehart said, adding that the airlines serving Sardy Field, United and American, have accommodated the airport by spreading out their schedules in a way that alleviates overcrowding at the terminal building, an issue that gave airport and county officials great cause for concern in 2019.
One of the key recommendations of the ASE Vision Committee, the overarching committee during the visioning process two years ago, was to create a larger and more modern terminal building that will improve the experience for visitors and airport workers alike, officials have pointed out.
The FAA’s air traffic controllers have done a great job of managing the increase in private and commercial goings and comings this year, according to Englehart.
He said sometimes during busy stretches for the airport, parking of private jets is an issue; another of the many ASE Vision recommendations relates to moving local aircraft parking to the west side of airport property, which will create more room for visiting jets to park on the east side near Atlantic Aviation, which oversees general aviation and private-plane activity.
Spreading the parked planes out instead of bunching them together on the east side is one of many aspects of ASE Vision recommendations designed to improve safety, Englehart said.
Another recommendation was to encourage or even require private-aircraft pilots to receive training specific to landing and taking off from the local airport. Currently, such training is mandatory for pilots of commercial flights, not those on the private side.
Englehart noted that other ASE Vision recommendations relate to reducing the airport’s carbon footprint and cutting down on noise issues. While another major recommendation — to widen the runway to accommodate the next generation of planes with larger wingspans — was, in effect, put on pause by the Board of County Commissioners last fall, many involved in the process expressed hope and belief that the runway expansion will lead to quieter and more environmentally friendly aircraft in the future.
Speaking to safety concerns expressed during the visioning process about private-aircraft operations, Englehart said the airport is about as safe as it can possibly be.
“We have a very safe airport,” the deputy county manager said.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who lives in the Brush Creek area just north of the airport, has taken note of the rise in airport operations.
“It was rocking in July,” he said. “Everybody feels it.”
Like Englehart, he attributes it to the pent-up travel demand. He said it’s also a result of the large numbers of people who have moved to Aspen from other places during the pandemic.
“More people are moving here and they also continue to come and go from wherever they came from. Many have friends and family visiting and so there’s more air traffic,” Poschman said.
While the county commissioner stressed that his focus has been on other issues, including the massive increase in vehicular traffic on Highway 82 this summer, he said the rise in flight activity definitely impacts quality of life.
“We’ve gone beyond our comfort zone,” Poschman said. “It’s been bad for years now. I don’t feel it’s egregiously worse this year, but we’ve become so popular as a destination, our quality of life is in serious jeopardy.”
Critics of the proposed airport expansion, as recommended through the ASE Vision process, often have spoken about growth “killing the goose that laid the golden egg.” Poschman said Aspen and Pitkin County is “at capacity” this year — so far it’s been the busiest summer tourism season in local history, by most accounts and measures.
“The goose is on life support, if you ask me,” he said.
Many locals who speak with Poschman are concerned about airport activity, but they also have become weary after years of discussion regarding airport expansion and community growth.
“Like people who live next to railroad tracks, they get used to it, they no longer comment on it,” he said.
It’s interesting to note that Aspen’s early history in the late 1800s and early 1900s was steeped in industrial activity, said Poschman, with numerous mines, railroads and cattle operations dotting the landscape.
While he’s personally affected by the airport noise and the problems from increased vehicular traffic, he also said he’s cognizant of the fact that Aspen was not founded during the mid-20th century period known locally as the “quiet years.”
Taylor, who is involved in the Woody Creek Caucus and who kept up with the ASE Vision process, said expanding the airport and potentially allowing bigger plans is not going to help solve local growth issues.
“Doing something to limit planes and flights is more in order,” she said. “We’re losing our sense of community. When the people in charge start to equate progress with growth, that’s a problem.”