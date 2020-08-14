A mix of fresh thoughts and previously made arguments on the controversial topic of airport expansion marked Pitkin County’s first in-person public hearing in nearly five months at the Aspen Institute’s Doerr-Hosier Center on Thursday.
Since late March, county commissioner meetings have been conducted online, and public comments have been taken via email or phone.
But the sensitive nature surrounding airport development propelled the county to hold a hearing in which citizens were allowed to offer comments directly on ASE Vision Committee recommendations on the basic airport redevelopment concepts that commissioners are currently tasked with advancing or rejecting.
The yearlong ASE Vision process involved more than 100 community members serving on five separate committees and culminated in March, with a 20-1 vote by the overarching ASE Vision Committee to widen the runway to accommodate a new generation of commercial aircraft — with wider wingspans and likely a greater seating capacity — to replace the CRJ-700 jets currently utilized by the three airlines serving the Aspen market.
The process was largely fueled by information, promoted by some county officials and private consultants, that the CRJ-700s will be retired in the next decade — perhaps as soon as two years from now — necessitating the need for improved airport infrastructure.
The main committee also provided other recommendations to commissioners, including the widespread belief that a new terminal building is needed. While many critics of airport expansion are opposed to the widened runway because they believe the airlines will utilize larger and noisier aircraft, most have expressed a desire for some type of improved terminal facility.
First to speak was Evan Marks, a recent appointee to the county’s financial advisory board. He made the point that a terminal redevelopment project would help the Aspen economy during the recession caused by COVID-19.
The summertime boost in tourism, sparked by out-of-state visitors seeking refuge from places where the novel coronavirus is more prevalent, isn’t likely to last through the off-season, Marks said.
“The bottom line is that a new terminal will create more than 400 full-time-equivalent jobs for Roaring Fork Valley residents over a period of two years,” he said. “I think we can all get behind that.”
Wayne Ethridge, a resident of the W/J subdivision near Woody Creek, pointed out that he served on the ASE Vision’s community character committee. A founding member of the nonprofit Save Our Skies, which is opposed to the runway widening, Ethridge said the overarching Vision Committee failed to follow the recommendations of the committee on which he served by not fully examining air quality and noise impacts of airport expansion on neighborhoods such as the North 40 and West Buttermilk.
Instead, the Vision Committee filled its report “with gross generalities, such as ‘aviation emissions typically represent less than 5% of a region’s criteria pollutants,’” he said. “This is consultant-speak.”
Ethridge reiterated the SOS call for a Nov. 3 countywide vote on an expansion question relating to project bonds. Most commissioners have already dismissed the idea of holding an airport referendum this year as premature.
Woody Creek resident Phil Holstein spoke next, calling the airport both “a blessing and a curse.” If the runway is expanded to allow larger aircraft, he said, “the effect [on the community] could be devastating.”
Holstein, who served on the ASE Vision technical committee, echoed the fears of many critics who believe an expanded local airport would become a commercial-airline hub — however, he said he supports the redevelopment of the terminal building.
Valerie Braun, a Woody Creek resident who is active in its caucus, said she was the lone Vision Committee vote against the proposed recommendations. She suggested that many relevant questions have gone unanswered, such as possible information relating to the county’s planned negotiations with the Federal Aviation Administration about new project concepts as compared with previous plans evaluated through an environmental assessment completed two years ago.
Like Ethridge, Braun said the county has yet to conduct comprehensive studies on the impacts of noise and emissions on local neighborhoods.
Longtime area resident Tim Mooney said the argument surrounding the retirement of CRJ-700s is grounded in myth. He said support for airport redevelopment is actually a desire for more resort-business growth and represents a “cruise-ship mentality” on behalf of resort officials.
Studies should be conducted on the effects of airport redevelopment — not only on surrounding neighborhoods, but downvalley communities such as Basalt and Carbondale, he maintained. Mooney suggested that Eagle County Airport, which primarily serves Vail’s ski resort, could just as easily serve the Aspen market, with Aspen Skiing Co. shuttling in visitors by bus.
John McBride, who developed the Aspen Airport Business Center, said commissioners should emphasize safety above all else. He applauded the community for the amount of attention that’s been given to the airport debate.
McBride described the local airport as “dangerous” and said he was opposed to the concept of adding aircraft crossings in the middle of a widened runway. Building a new taxiway on the west side of the airport property would be much safer than the plan to create runway crossings, he contended.
Former Aspen Mayor Bill Stirling spoke to the need for airport redevelopment to conform to efforts to combat climate change. The county must “do the right thing environmentally” with regard to airport plans, he said.
The terminal building “has to be net-zero” in terms of environmental impact, Stirling continued. He added that he hopes designs for all-electric aircraft are advanced within the industry.
Auden Schendler, vice president of environmental sustainability for SkiCo, agreed with Stirling on electric planes being the best way to make the airport environmentally friendly. He noted that SkiCo supports the ASE Vision recommendations and also responded directly to Mooney’s comment.
“We don’t have a cruise-ship model,” Schendler said.
Aspen Village resident Ellen Anderson suggested that logic was amiss in a community that prides itself on being “green” with bans on plastic bags at grocery stores while also considering airport expansion and a runway widening that would accommodate larger jets.
One trip on a private jet is the “crude-oil equivalent” of 10,000 plastic bags, she said.
As Mooney did earlier, Anderson cast doubt on the stated impetus behind the runway widening.
“The CRJ-700 is not going away anytime soon,” she said, a point that was refuted earlier by Bill Tomcich, the liaison between community interests and the commercial airlines serving the Aspen market.