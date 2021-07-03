A private plane’s rough landing at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport on Saturday afternoon caused a nearly two-hour closure of the airport.
“It was just a hard landing that’s all it was,” said Dan Bartholomew, Aspen-Pitkin County airport director.
The rough landing occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Caroline Bonynge, director of operations for Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
“[The airport was] back open at about 6:10 p.m.,” and the plane involved in the incident was a Gulfstream II, said Bonynge.
No injuries were reported, according to Bartholomew.
Bonynge was unable to comment on the damage to the plane.
“I think they’re going to investigate. As of yet the exact reason is unknown,” explained Bartholomew.