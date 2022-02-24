An Embraer 135 jet veered off the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport runway just before noon today after landing, prompting the facility's temporary closure.
The airport reopened at 1:20 p.m. today. There were no injuries or damages, Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said.
"The Aspen airport is closed due to a private aircraft deviating from the runway. No damage or injuries reported. We expect to be closed for at least the next hour. Please contact your airline for flight information," a Pitkin Alert issued at 12:29 p.m. says.
Bartholomew said he did not know what caused the aircraft to leave the runway. He said the runway is mostly dry today and visibility was good at the time of the plane's landing.
"Some commercial flights were canceled or diverted," he said. "It appears the aircraft had a mechanical issue of some sort."
Though characterized by Bartholomew as "minor," the incident marked the second time this week that a private jet has veered off the runway, forcing officials to temporarily close the airport.
Shortly before noon Monday, the airport closed after a Hawker 800 business jet went off the runway. There were no reports of injuries to any passengers or crew members. The airport reopened by 8:45 p.m. Monday.
Bartholomew said it took longer to reopen the airport on Monday because in that incident, the aircraft was farther off the runway and had "significant damage" to landing gear, wings and fuselage. Also, some lights on the airfield were damaged and had to be replaced.
He noted that the two incidents were completely unrelated.
"There's no connection between the two, other than they happened in the same week," Bartholomew said. "You might have two of these in the same week and then it may not happen for a couple of years."
This story will be updated.