The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport set a monthly record for commercial passenger traffic not only for March, but the airport’s history.
According to Bill Tomcich, the community’s liaison to the airlines serving the Aspen market, 92,614 passengers arrived in March, and an equal number departed. That represents a 3.5% increase over the prior monthly record for ASE, which happened to occur in March of 2019 — one year before demand for flights to and from anywhere nosedived due to the onset of COVID-19.
“This was not only the busiest March ever experienced by the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport as measured by total number of passengers flown in or out, but this was also remarkably the busiest single month in the airport’s history,” said Tomcich, a consultant who works with the local stakeholder partnership Fly Aspen Snowmass.
Compared with March 2021 and March 2020, the passenger totals were up 42% and 96% respectively, he said.
Tomcich reported that “at long last, demand appears to have fully recovered from pre-pandemic levels.” He acknowledged, however, that travel patterns “have certainly changed” since March 2020. Domestic travel is on the rise, but in Aspen, much like elsewhere, there is “nowhere near the percentage of international travelers that existed pre-pandemic.”
He shared other data relating to March and the first three months of this year:
• For the first quarter of 2022 (January through March), passenger counts exceeded 2019 levels, albeit by a slim margin of 0.9%, but also marking a return to pre-pandemic days.
• The “load factor” — the percentage of aircraft seats actually filled by customers —was 77.9% last month compared with 70% in the same month last year and 51.9% in March 2020. A load factor of 76.8% was achieved in March 2019, Tomcich wrote.
• The 867 commercial flights scheduled to arrive (and also depart) was up 26% last month compared with March 2021, but down 4.9% from the 912 flights initially scheduled in March 2020. March’s “completion percentage” of the 867 flights was a healthy 93.7%, an improvement over December, January and February, when numerous flights were impacted by delays, diversions and cancellations relating to snowy weather and other factors.
“Following a couple of rough months, the commercial carriers’ reliability at ASE in March is finally back in line with historical norms,” Tomcich said.
As for current schedules, the airport has already winded down from its busy winter-spring schedules. From early this month through May 1, United Airlines is operating six times daily from Denver compared with four times daily at this time last year. During the peak period from mid-December through Jan. 3, United had eight flights daily from Denver to Aspen.
American Airlines, meanwhile, is operating one flight daily from Dallas-Fort Worth this month compared with two daily in April 2021. American’s final flight before the upcoming airport maintenance closure (May 2-15) is April 30.
Following the closure, beginning May 16 and through June 2, United plans to operate six times daily from Denver plus a seventh flight on May 26, 27 and 30 to accommodate Memorial Day weekend demand. American will continue to operate one flight daily from DFW in that time frame, just as it did last year, Tomcich added.