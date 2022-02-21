Shortly before noon Monday, the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport was forced to close after a private jet “went off the runway.”
There were no reports of injuries to any passengers or crew members aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident.
According to Airport Director Dan Bartholomew, six people were on board the private jet, including four passengers and two crew members.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport will likely remain closed until 6-6:30 p.m. Monday as crews work to remove the aircraft from the runway, Bartholomew said.
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport staff, Aspen Fire Protection District, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, Snowmass Police Department, Aspen Ambulance District, Pitkin County Road & Bridge and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to Monday's incident at the airport.
