Another May, another airport closure.
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport will be closed for two weeks, from May 10 to May 24, to accommodate a taxiway maintenance project, county and airport officials announced Thursday.
The asphalt pavement project also will include the airport’s de-ice pad, Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said.
He said the price tag for the work would be “roughly” between $3 million and $7 million. The county will seek bids on the project. The work will be conducted in May because it’s a month when the weather is favorable and also to avoid conflicts with the airport’s busy summer months, Bartholomew added.
‘The airport closed for two weeks last May, from May 2 to May 15, for what was termed as “annual airfield maintenance and repairs.”
May is typically a slow month in terms of commercial and private airport operations, although many locals rely on it during the spring for offseason travel purposes.
“We pretty much have to do this every year,” Bartholomew said. “The pavement at the airport is aging. It just gets to the point where we have to do significant repairs every spring, just to make sure the pavement stays operational.”
The cold winters and snow-removal operations are hard on the taxiway and runway, he said. If the airport had more than one runway, it could stay open, with one remaining operational as the other undergoes repairs, Bartholomew said.
“The climate and the freeze-thaw issue have an impact, and also we get a fair amount of snowfall, and so we have to clean the snow off and that tends to affect the pavement surface,” he said.
The project will involve a special asphalt mix, not concrete, which is too expensive, Bartholomew said.
In a news release, the county said the airport originally had anticipated avoiding a closure because designs for the repairs divided the work into four phases, with most of the activity occurring at night during curfew hours.
“However, a local ordinance prevents the acquisition of pavement materials after 10 p.m., so such night work was not possible,” the release states.
The airport also considered remaining open during the repairs, which would have required a phased construction approach spanning two months.
“However, performing all work during operational hours would have required aircraft to use portions of the runway as a taxiway, significantly reducing the facility’s operational capacity, and resulting in the potential for significant flight delays and cancellations during this period,” the release adds.
The closure will allow for the completion of other projects, including the installation of a new Federal Aviation Administration navigational aid, which will replace an older, less reliable and less energy-efficient unit, according to the release.
Bartholomew said the FAA is expected to cover 90% of the cost of the project.