Voters on Tuesday approved an increase in property taxes to increase the budget of the Aspen Ambulance District.
Ballot issue 6A asked if the district’s mill levy should be increased from .501 to 1.1, sourcing up to $2.44 million for operational purposes in 2023 and in each following year. Gabe Muething, the district’s director, cautioned the service could go into the red quickly in 2023 without alleviation.
The question passed with 2,433 votes for it, or 66%, and 1,255 opposed, based on incomplete and unofficial returns as of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re just really excited to be able to continue the high level of service that they so deserve,” Muething said. “We just kind of hope that they choose us as something that they deem is important and it looks like they have.”
Amid rising operational costs, a higher volume of services provided and a lower reimbursement rate from insurance companies, Muething said the district has had to find ways to work efficiently and prioritize upkeep and maintenance needs, deferring on some supplies. Even with efforts to cut costs, the district was still at risk of working under a deficit without additional taxpayer assistance.
Muething has said that an increase in billing would not increase the reimbursement rate from insurance companies and would therefore not be a solution to the issue, a main point of opposition to the bill.
“The district needs to adjust its operations and/or patient-customer billings to balance its budget rather than increase its mill levy and tax revenue by a factor of 2.2,” a statement against 6A submitted to the Pitkin County voter information guide said.
The approved rate will see taxpayers pay $110 per $100,000 of assessed property value.
Voters first approved a mill levy of .82 for the district in 1982, which was later decreased to .22 in 1992 with the passing of the Taxpayers Bill of Rights, or TABOR. Voters approved a hike to its previous rate of .501 in 2014 to help fund the building of a new station.
The Aspen Ambulance District covers an area of more than 160 square miles around Aspen and neighboring areas including Maroon Creek and up Independence Pass.