Amid growing operational costs and diminishing returns on services reimbursements, the Aspen Ambulance District is seeking the approval of an increase to its current property tax allotment from voters in Tuesday’s election.
Ballot issue 6A asks if district taxes should be increased by up to $2.44 million annually “for the sole purpose of providing a stable funding source for Aspen Ambulance District.” The 24/7 ambulance service covering more than 160 square miles around Aspen currently collects .501 mills, and the districts looking to increase that figure to 1.1 mills, which adds up to $110 in taxes per every $100,000 of assessed value for property owners.
The district is on track to run out of reserve funds this fiscal year and work in the red in 2023.
“We wouldn’t be asking for it if it weren’t absolutely necessary,” Aspen Ambulance District Director Gabe Muething said in a phone interview with the Aspen Daily News. “This will really go entirely to operations and if we don’t receive it then we literally go into the red within months.”
Muething said that operating under a deficit immediately affects the district’s ability to purchase new ambulances, replace aging equipment and supplies and educate his staff. He called it a safety issue.
According to a 2021-2032 fund balance projection by Aspen Valley Hospital District, the ambulance district is budgeted to see its ending fund balance fall by $167,468, to under $300,000, by the end of 2022.
“If we don’t get it we’ll really have to consider what steps we would need to take to cut some of our services or cut some of our abilities to see how we can lengthen the lifespan of certain pieces of equipment we have and that’s a really tough decision and certainly one we don’t want to have to make,” Muething said.
In the past five years alone, district spending has risen 18.2%, according to a voter guide on PitkinVotes.com and mailed to local voters. Growing costs of operations, and purchases of new equipment, fuel and other items, have been compounded by not only a growing volume of services provided but a diminishing reimbursement rate from insurance companies as a growing percentage of the public have Medicare or Medicaid.
Muething says that companies reimburse paramedic services at a flat rate and that the issue wouldn’t be resolved by simply raising prices.
“Those, as government payers, typically pay us significantly less than what we’re billing and there’s really no going back to them,” Muething said. “We can raise our prices tenfold and they still won’t pay it, so we’re kind of out of luck.”
The district also sees a rate of non-revenue generating services of 27%, according to a presentation to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners in July. While the percentage has held steady, the number of cases has grown in scale with the total volume of services provided.
The district does not bill unless it transports a patient. If a patient declines transport or receives on-site treatment by Aspen Ambulance District personnel before being transported by something else, say an emergency helicopter, the district does not generate revenue.
The voters last approved a mill levy increase for the benefit of the ambulance district in 2014, sourcing funds to build a new station, bringing it to the current rate of .501 mills. The district first received .82 mills in 1982, dropping to .22 in 1992 with the passing of the state’s Taxpayers Bill of Rights, or TABOR.
Muething said the district provides an “unprecedented level of care,” with paramedics trained to perform critical care functions when transport to a higher-level facility than what the valley can offer isn’t immediately available. They also venture into the backcountry or through local rivers to provide field work.
It was a sentiment echoed by Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper during the ballot question presentation to the BOCC on July 26.
“The other thing for more for the community to understand is we have increased our level of care to such a degree because the community has asked us in many cases, all cases probably, for that increased level of care because some of our demographics in our population are needing more,” Clapper said.
She has been a staunch supporter of ballot issue 6A, trying to garner support from the community and assisting with the creation of a campaign account. She did not immediately return a phone call requesting comment for this story.
Opponents of 6A cite the doubling of tax revenue as a sticking point, suggesting an increase in billing as a solution. In a letter to the editor submitted to Aspen Daily News, Aspen resident Michael Maple said the service call increases of 25% since 2014 do not justify the leap in revenue.
“The district and its operator, the Aspen Valley Hospital, need to adjust their operations and/or patient-customer billings to balance their budget rather than seek increases in tax revenue,” Maple wrote.
Muething’s response is that increasing billing would not solve the financial issues. He also said that some of the opposition to the ballot question is based on the fact that it would double the district’s tax revenue.
He said that while that’s factual, his counter is that it isn’t a significant change to go from half a mill to just over one.
The election is on Tuesday and all ballots must be received by the county clerk before 7 p.m. to be counted.