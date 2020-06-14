With help from public and private sources, Pitkin County’s human services department has been able to issue more than $2.2 million through its economic relief fund to local residents affected by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, officials said last week.
County Manager Jon Peacock noted during a Tuesday work session that the county’s economic assistance program’s greatest annual expenditure prior to the coronavirus crisis was $50,000 during the Great Recession of 2008-09.
“This is really an unusual circumstance,” Peacock said. “We’re over [$2.2 million] already a few months into this, and that took a tremendous effort from our community and it took a tremendous effort from our staff.”
As of early last week, expenditures since March 23 — when public health stay-at-home orders were first issued, nonessential businesses were closed and the fund received an initial $500,000 boost from the county — included $1.77 million for shelter (such as rent and mortgage assistance), $207,000 for food, $14,000 for gas and $218,000 in direct cash, according to information supplied by Nan Sundeen, the county’s director of human services. (The dollar figures have been rounded off for this article.) Utility payments also have been factored into the county’s calculations for cash assistance.
The county has approved 2,035 requests for payments, which covers 3,275 people. Among 396 affected households with children under 18, the number of children represented totaled 622, according to the human services department.
Aside from the county itself, entities contributing toward the fund include the town of Snowmass Village, $200,000; city of Aspen, $300,000 for overall assistance and $1.5 million for deed-restricted residents in need of rental and mortgage relief; $400,000 from the Aspen Community Foundation; and $18,000 from a private donor who wanted to assist Aspen-Pitkin County Housing authority residents.
Sundeen said the requests for aid have been tapering off so far in June. Applications will be more heavily scrutinized now that many affected workers are receiving state unemployment benefits, which in most cases include an extra $600 per week through the federal stimulus package. She said the relief program will now target those who have the most needs.
“Applications are coming in much slower now,” she said Tuesday.
During the meeting, however, thoughts turned to the near future. Sundeen said as the federal stimulus supplement to state unemployment benefits draws to a close soon, “we will probably see a resurgence in need.” According to the state labor department, the county’s jobless rate in April was 23.1% — the highest of the state’s 64 counties. The report for May will be issued later this month.
Double-digit unemployment is rare for Pitkin County, which just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting business closures enjoyed a jobless rate of less than 3%.
Commissioner Greg Poschman said although businesses reopening are underway — including restaurants, lodges, retail outlets and other establishments — the county likely will suffer from reduced employment through the summer. He also warned of a potential uptick in COVID-19 cases this fall, which could mean a return to business closings — a fear that is being expressed nationwide as more public health orders are lifted and social distancing guidelines become ignored by many citizens yearning for a return to normal.
“We can [assume] demand for rent and food assistance will increase,” Poschman said.
Sundeen said she hopes to bring a state labor official to a county meeting soon to offer projections on the economic picture of the next six months. In addition to Aspen and Pitkin County, COVID-19 business shutdowns have had a great impact on other Western Slope tourism-dependent communities as well. With restaurants and hotels struggling to reopen and bars remaining closed, service industry workers have been particularly hard hit.
“[State labor officials] are looking at six months to a year of people not getting back to work full-time, people getting laid off, as the service industry is working with fewer guests,” she said.
Sundeen added that she’ll be meeting with the nonprofit Aspen Family Connections soon to try to get a handle on the needs of struggling families through the end of this year. The nonprofit has been partnering with local food pantries to provide sustenance to those in need.
During a community meeting Thursday, Sundeen reiterated some of the information from Tuesday’s session of commissioners and offered some new details.
“We have taken the position that shelter is essential in a disaster, and we will fund anyone who qualifies financially,” she said.
The human services department is starting track where some of the people applying for assistance reside, in order to better target affected neighborhoods and communities, she added.
“The rapidly changing circumstances … are kind of hard to get used to, and we’re all doing our best to adapt and be nimble,” Poschman said.