Aspen-Snowmass’ record-breaking summer tourism season continued in September, with combined lodging occupancy of 64% — a 20% increase over the September occupancy rate in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
According to a local summary of resort-tracking firm DestiMetrics’ latest data, Aspen had occupancy of 69.3% last month, besting the former record of 65.3% in September 2017. And Snowmass also achieved a new record with 55.8% occupancy.
“The Food & Wine Classic, Ruggerfest, JAS/Labor Day weekend, many more events, groups and weddings, along with incredible weather, collectively contributed to such a remarkable performance,” says the summary, which was prepared by Kristi Kavanaugh of Aspen Skiing Co. and Lise Adams of Stay Aspen Snowmass.
The summary, released in mid-October, was based on DestiMetrics’ data as of Sept. 30. Advanced booking information suggests continued good news for local lodging facilities in the months ahead.
As of Sept. 30, October’s combined Aspen-Snowmass occupancy stood at 40%, 34% greater than the same time two years ago. “As the leaves continue to fall and the snow starts, we anticipate the fall pace slowing just a bit,” the summary says.
In addition, winter occupancy (November through March) is pacing up 2.8% compared with advanced bookings on Sept. 30, 2019, for the 2019-20 season, according to the summary.
“We have had a lot of great news around international travel opening back up but it will still be a relatively long-term recovery,” states the summary, which promises more information on winter bookings in next month’s report.
Bill Tomcich, liaison between the commercial airlines and local stakeholders who make up the group Fly Aspen Snowmass, reported on Oct. 8 that September was a solid month for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
The airport experienced a scheduled-flight increase of 11% over September 2019. However, the completion rate for scheduled flights was 94% as some flights did not land at the end of the month when poor weather coincided with Federal Aviation Administration maintenance work on navigational aid systems.
The number of passengers flying into ASE, the three-letter identifier for the airport, totaled 43,355, a 7.9% increase compared with September 2019, Tomcich wrote.
ASE had as many as 15 daily flights from six cities through much of September but that has been reduced to 7-8 daily flights from four cities this month, he added.
“For the rest of this month, United Airlines will fly up to five flights daily from [Denver] along with daily nonstops from both Chicago and [Los Angeles], while American Airlines will offer service five days per week from [Dallas-Fort Worth],” Tomich wrote Oct. 8.
The airlines will continue to adjust fall and early winter schedules based on demand, per usual.
“United’s service from Chicago is scheduled to continue through Oct. 29, while [Los Angeles] is now scheduled to continue year-round with daily flights through November and early December,” Tomcich added. “United did recently trim back their November schedules (Oct. 30 – Dec. 15) from five flights daily from Denver to four based on current bookings. There have also been some additional holiday reductions with just one flight now scheduled to operate to and from Denver only on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. United has also made some modest holiday flight reductions on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.”
Other economic data
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on Thursday posted jobless rates for the state and its 64 counties.
Pitkin County’s rate fell from 4.7% in August to 4.2% in September. The September 2020 unemployment rate was 7.4%.
Meanwhile, the jobless rates for Garfield and Eagle counties fell modestly as well, to 4% and 4.2% respectively.
Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was recorded at 5.6% in September, down from 5.9% in August. The U.S. rate last month was 4.8%, down from 5.2%.