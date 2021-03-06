On Thursday, Douglas Elliman — “one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States,” as described by a press release — announced the winners of the 2021 Ellie Awards, which honor the firm’s top performing agents throughout the nation for 2020. Top performers in Colorado, from Aspen and Snowmass Village, were among the honorees of this year’s awards.
“While this past year was extremely challenging, our talented agents persevered. Through their hard work and dedication, our brokerage was able to surpass its 2019 sales volume despite a global pandemic,” said Howard M. Lorber, Douglas Elliman Realty executive chairman, in a statement. “Even though we cannot celebrate together in person as in years past, it is important for us to honor our incredibly skilled agents and present well-deserved awards for their extraordinary success.”
The Western Region witnessed its best year ever with a 25% year-over-year increase in sales volume, from $4.3 billion in 2019 to $5.4 billion in 2020. Colorado saw an exponential 138% increase from last year, with more than $850 million in sales volume. Notable sales from 2020 include Joshua Saslove and Riley Warwick’s record-breaking sale of a penthouse in Aspen for more than $11 million and media entrepreneur Byron Allen’s purchase of a $27 million home on Red Mountain, listed by Raifie Bass and Wendy Wogan.
“I am incredibly proud of our brokers in Aspen and Snowmass for displaying tenacity and resiliency during this time of uncertainty,” Stephen Kotler, CEO of Douglas Elliman’s Western Region, said in a statement. “Their extraordinary dedication and commitment contributed to our strong financial performance last year and is carrying us into 2021 with momentum. Congratulations to the best crew in the business.”