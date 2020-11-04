Aspen voters showed up for the local school district in a big way Tuesday night. In two landslide votes, Aspen favored issues 2B and 4A by 79.85%and 74.25%, respectively.
Issue 2B will renew the city of Aspen’s 0.03% sales tax, which is expected to raise $1.5 million per year for the Aspen School District. The sales tax would have otherwise expired at the end of the year.
Question 4A is a bond proposal that will go into effect after the current bond expires and is expected to raise nearly $90 million for the school district. It will address the school district’s most dire capital facility needs as well as employee housing.
Voting yes on both issues will not increase residents’ taxes.
“I am so excited about the passing of 2A, 2B, and 4A. Our community came together — overwhelmingly so — to support our kids and our local public schools,” Aspen Education Foundation Executive Director and campaign co-chair Cynthia Chase said when reached Tuesday night. “It is an amazing feeling to see everyone come together and to vote yes for education.”
In a guest editorial penned with campaign co-chair John Galambos in Monday’s Aspen Daily News, the two noted that Colorado school funding ranks 44th in the country.
Over the past decade, the Aspen School District has experienced $19.2 million in funding cuts.
“With the exception of some seniors, our students can't advocate or vote for their educational needs — but we can,” Chase said Tuesday.
Snowmass school tax sails to easy victory
Voters in Snowmass Village overwhelmingly reauthorized a property tax Tuesday that will provide $510,000 annually for the Aspen School District to use for educational purposes.
Ballot Issue 2A passed by a vote of 1,159 to 320. It was scheduled to expire on Dec. 31, 2021, but the reauthorization allows the mill levy to continue to be collected through 2026, according to Aspen School District Board of Education member Susan Marolt.
“It’s so exciting. In a year when we felt like we couldn’t make anyone happy, this is so nice,” Marolt said.
She was impressed by the margin of victory and added that the Snowmass community has long supported the schools. Marolt credited the high voter numbers to the large turnout driven by the national election.
John Galambos, co-chair with Cynthia Chase of the Funding Our Future campaign, said Tuesday night, “It’s very good news.”
The revenues will be collected by the town of Snowmass Village and distributed through the Snowmass Public Education fund, a nonprofit entity, to the Aspen School District. The school tax was originally passed by Snowmass Village voters in November 2016.
Marolt said she felt like the results demonstrated the public views the school board as “good stewards of the funds that come to the school district.”
She added, “We were able to do it without raising anyone else’s taxes,” and emphasized that the board is “excited to move forward and set our schools up for the future.”
Galambos said he was especially pleased to hear that “people came out and voted in such numbers” after early campaign materials were sent to physical addresses in the village, rather than the required post office boxes. That issue was remedied prior to the election, according to Marolt.