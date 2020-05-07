U.S. Alpine Ski Team nominations for 2020-21 were published Wednesday and feature three locally trained athletes, including 20-year-old Aspen native Bridger Gile, who will compete on the B Team.
That’s a decent step up from last year’s C Team ranking but no surprise since the 20-year-old Gile won the overall NorAm Cup title from 2019-20 in a hastily shortened competition season that for him ended March 10 while he was competing at World Juniors in Narvik, Norway. Gile also won the NorAm giant slalom and alpine combined titles for the season and the right to start any World Cup race of the season.
Among others on the list of 43 alpine athletes nominated to the Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team was Cooper Cornelius, a 2017 graduate of Glenwood Springs High School, who will compete on the C Team. Cornelius, 20, was out last season with an injury but returned to the snow before the year’s end.
Alice McKennis, who once trained with AVSC as well as Sunlight Mountain Resort, was the other skier with local connections to be nominated to the alpine B team. The 30-year-old World Cup veteran whose career highlights include a downhill victory and a World Cup Finals bronze medal, was raised in New Castle.
“Athletes nominated to the team are schedule to open the season with their first on-snow training camps this summer, pending COVID-19 considerations,” according to the team announcement.
New ski world
Gile said Wednesday he is hopeful alpine ski racing can resume in some form next season. “I’m excited to go skiing again.”
But he was realistic as well. While the sport itself (except for the dual events) allow for ample social distancing, it’s the travel that poses the potential to be less safe.
“Ski racing brings people from all over in one place or multiple places,” Gile said. He said that’s unlike football, basketball or hockey, which can be played in a single location and contained.
“Hopefully it gets better. I’m optimistic and think there will be a season next year,” Gile added.
South of the border summer training has already been squelched. “We usually go to Argentina to train in August, but they closed the border until September,” he said.
It was while en route back from Narvik in March and when the coronavirus warnings were exploding that Gile got a taste of travel under duress.
“Being there and being around people from different countries was eye opening to see what they were doing. When we were traveling back, everyone had masks. It took a week or so of us being back home before people heard how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads,” Gile said.
This was the third announcement in three days by the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team. On Monday, locals Simi Hamilton and Hailey Swirbul were nominated to the U.S. Cross Country Team. Tuesday saw a triumvirate of Aspen-honed freeskiers, Alex Ferreira, Hanna Faulhaber and Cassidy Jarrell nominated for the halfpipe team.