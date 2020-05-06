The trio of Aspenites nominated for U.S. Skiing’s halfpipe team this year runs the gamut from a two-time X Games gold medalist, a 15-year-old Basalt High School sophomore and a 20-year-old local athlete who progressed from the rookie squad to the pro team.
On Tuesday, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced its nominations for the 2020-21 Freeski Team of halfpipe, slopestyle and big air. All three of the Aspen athletes named to the team — Alex Ferreira, Hanna Faulhaber and Cassidy Jarrell — compete in ski halfpipe.
Jarrell said Tuesday he was “very excited” to be among the 25 athletes named to the pro halfpipe team. He is currently doing home workouts and rehabbing an ankle that was injured this spring in a bad crash at Buttermilk.
“Trying to stay as busy as possible. Staying home trying to keep people safe,” th 20-year-old said in a text. “I hope the winter season doesn’t get messed with. All I really can do is hope it goes as normally (as possible).”
Hanna Faulhaber, bronze medalist at last winter’s Youth Olympic Games, returns to the freeskiing rookie team that’s deep with talent for a second consecutive season. Her results during 2019-20 secured a World Cup start for each event this year.
The 15-year-old spoke Tuesday before heading to the Basalt skate park with her coach from the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club, Greg Ruppel. Faulhaber also has been practicing on her backyard trampoline, she said.
Teams are waiting to hear whether the season’s first event, scheduled for early August in New Zealand, will be on or off. Right now, Faulhaber said she is hoping for “a lot of travel” next season — an aspiration tempered with the realization that the freeski tour has scheduled stops in China and Japan as well as the United States and Europe — during a time of worldwide uncertainty due to COVID-19.
“Who knows if actual competitions will happen,” Faulhaber said.
Named to the team for the sixth year was Alex Ferreira, the reigning X Games halfpipe champion (who won gold in 2019 and 2020). He also was an Olympic silver medalist in 2018.
According to Tuesday’s press release, “Nominations for this year’s team illustrate the natural progression through the U.S. freeskiing athlete pipeline with new faces across the rookie and pro teams. Leading the way for the U.S. is an elite group of five Olympic medalists. Coming up through the ranks is an energetic and talented group of rookies from freeski programs around the country."
A nomination for active athletes is based upon published criteria and is typically followed by an official team selection in the fall.