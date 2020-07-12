Aspen-area campgrounds seeing record summer numbers

The White River National Forest has seen an uptick in visitors this summer.
Kevin Warner, district ranger for the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District, told Pitkin County Commissioners this week that the numbers of people electing to spend their summer on public lands are on the rise.
“Across Colorado we are seeing really, really large increases of recreational use,” Warner said.
He credits coronavirus-related public health orders that have limited travel and the reduction of retail and dining operations as the causes of Coloradans seeking new forms of summer entertainment.
“It seems like most of it is regional in nature. It’s not the folks coming from far away,” Warner said. “It seems to be the type of thing where you see folks that normally might be taking a vacation to Europe or they might be taking a beach vacation, and they are not really comfortable with that, but they are comfortable coming here and recreating on national forest lands.”
County Commissioner Steve Child said that from his home in the Castle Creek Valley he has also noticed the uptick in outdoor adventurers.
“People have so much pent-up energy and frustration in their houses that they are now getting out into the backcountry an awful lot, more than usual,” Child said.
Outdoor education
Warner said there are many first-time campers in the mix. While patrolling the Fryingpan Valley over the Independence Day holiday, the Ruedi Marina campground was packed. Warner observed multiple recreational vehicles with newly purchased license plates on them.
“We are seeing a lot of first-time users or less frequent campers,” he said. “People are going out and buying [RVs], and this is their first try at camping and getting out there.”
The Forest Service has hired additional rangers to help patrol campgrounds and dispersed sites to make sure regulations are being followed by the new group of outdoor enthusiasts.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing a lack of compliance with the normal rules and regulations that we expect of our visitors,” Warner said.
He said the extra patrols are meant to provide education for forest users, not necessarily to issue punitive measures. And he said many residents have taken it upon themselves to get more informed about backcountry regulations before visiting the campgrounds.
“Hopefully we are educating people on the front end before they even get out there and get onto the forest land,” Warner said.
This week, that means lots of fire prevention education. Both Pitkin County and the Forest Service are under Stage 1 fire restrictions. Warner said the summer monsoons that help keep fire danger low have not been present this year.
“It’s really, really dry out there right now; it’s getting drier, and the forecast is for that to continue for the next month,” he said.
Stage 1 fire restrictions mean fires can only be built in fire rings in established campgrounds. The ad hoc stone fire rings at dispersed campgrounds up Lincoln Creek and Pearl Pass do not count. The extra ranger patrols are in part to make sure visitors are not starting campfires in the backcountry.
“If a campfire makes it or breaks it for them as far as a camping experience, seeking out and finding a place where they can go to one of our developed campgrounds is what they need to do,” Warner said.
Over Independence Day weekend, there were also a number of infractions related to people taking motorized vehicles off trails, which is not allowed in any portion of the White River National Forest. And while Warner said he wished it could go without saying, simple practices like Leave No Trace are also slipping with the increase in travelers.
“If you bring anything in there make sure you are taking it out with you,” he said.
COVID control
In order to adhere to public health protocols that would be found in other establishments, the local campgrounds have taken on extra precautions this summer.
“The protocols for cleaning of restrooms and disinfection have been stepped up quite a bit,” Warner said.
Bathrooms at established campgrounds are now cleaned two to three times a day. Two campgrounds on the outer edges of the district will remain closed in order to allow more time for maintenance at the remaining sites. Lost Man Campground, up Independence Pass, and Elk Wallow Campground in Meredith will not open this summer.
Many sites that in years past have been first come, first served now are only reservable online “to decrease the amount of money handling and other things for the hosts,” Warner said.
The reservation system has been popular, and most campgrounds are entirely booked. At Difficult Campground, closest to Aspen, only three nights remain available for the rest of the month.
Warner said it’s a bit of a disappointment for him to not allow the flexibility of walk-up sites this season, but safety protocols come first.
“I think it is the right thing we can do for the situation we are in,” he said.
Bells or bust
The campgrounds within the Maroon Bells Scenic Area, however, remain first come, first served this year. Like any other summer, the campground remains crowded.
“Through the main part of the summer they are booked almost every single night in non-COVID times. And so now the demand is even higher,” he said. “We are absolutely seeing an increase in visitation.”
To assist in social distancing, all trips to the Maroon Bells this summer must be booked ahead of time, whether by personal vehicle or bus. The reservations slots are released in blocks of a roughly monthlong window.
Warner said the system is working, but there are locals that are not taking kindly to the new setup and are asking for a way to allow locals to bypass the reservations.
“At this point we haven’t figured out how we would regulate through the reservation system,” he said, but the department is open to looking into it further.
Anecdotally, he said, more people are pedaling up to the popular Maroon Lake instead, including a large amount of electronic bike rentals.
“It’s a secondary effect. If you have less availability on the buses, they are finding other ways to gain access up there,” he said.
Warner reiterated that visitors should be wearing a mask and be respectful of their neighbors at camp and land management officials as they work to keep all the campgrounds open and safe.
“We are happy to provide that and glad that people are seeking out the solace and the recuperation that they can get in the national forest,” he said. “People are taking the opportunity to really get out and enjoy their national forest and get a little break from coronavirus and the larger communities.”