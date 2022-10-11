Even with lots of rain to end September and start October, Pitkin County hasn’t fully escaped drought, but at least it’s a tenuous hold rather than a tight grip.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday classifies most of Pitkin County and all of the Roaring Fork Valley in the “abnormally dry” category. The Drought Monitor uses a scale of D0 to D4, with D0 being the lowest level of drought, at abnormally dry.
Pitkin County got out of the D1 — moderate drought — classification on Sept. 1. The last time Pitkin County was completely out of the drought area was August 2019.
“When we’re talking drought, we’re talking a longer-term [situation],” said Lucas Boyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Grand Junction. “It takes a while to turn the ship.”
While September ended wet, memories are short: Aspen didn’t receive rain through Sept. 13 and experienced another dry spell Sept. 24-29, according to the Aspen Water Plant, which tracks conditions for the National Weather Service.
“September of 2022 was a below-average month for precipitation,” explained the water plant report filed by Charles Bailey. “We received 1.04 inches of moisture where our running average for the last 71 years is 1.75 inches of precipitation.”
No snowfall was recorded in September at the water plant at an elevation of 8,161, though higher peaks surrounding Aspen received a thin coat in the latest storm cycle.
In the bigger picture, the Aspen area had a decent year for precipitation. The Natural Resources Conservation Service, an agency in the federal government, considers its water year from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. For the water year that just ended, the automated Snow Telemetry station at Independence Pass measured 28.3 inches of precipitation. (Snowfall is measured in snow-water equivalent — the amount of water the snowfall would produce rather than the number of inches that falls.) The median between 1991 and 2020 was 30 inches, so this year was 94% of the median. The prior year, the Independence Pass site was at only 86% of median, according to the NRCS.
The precipitation totals were better at the headwaters of the Fryingpan and Crystal rivers. The Ivanhoe site in the Upper Fryingpan River received 34.8 inches of precipitation during the 2022 water year — that was 98% of the median.
Schofield Pass, at the head of the Crystal River, received 53.2 inches of precipitation or 114% of the median of 46.8 inches.
While the summer monsoons and wet weather leading into fall are welcome, ample snowpack in the winter is what’s needed to bust a drought, said Colorado State Climatologist Russ Schumacher.
“The Roaring Fork Valley short-term conditions are quite good. The long-term conditions are still not good,” he said.
The Drought Monitor reflects conditions over a long period rather than seasonal moisture. Therefore, Schumacher said, the trend needs to be assessed over the last few years.
“Two years ago in 2020, the state was on fire at this time in October,” he said. Last fall was slightly better overall, but dry conditions sparked the December Marshall Fire in Boulder County, which destroyed nearly 1,100 homes.
While the Aspen area enjoyed a good snowpack last winter, warm, dry and windy conditions ate up the snowpack and runoff was disappointing. The soil was dry from lack of moisture last fall, so much of the runoff was absorbed into the ground.
“That’s water that doesn’t make it to the rivers,” Schumacher said.
That’s the big benefit of rainfall this summer and fall in the mountains. It’s replenishing the soil moisture.
After a promising start to fall, conditions have dried up again and are forecast to remain dry over the next several days.
“It’s been kind of a Groundhog Day for the last week,” Boyer said of the daily dry forecasts.
The forecasting service Aspen Weather predicted Aspen’s snowfall will be 10% above average this winter. OpenSnow, a national forecasting service geared toward skiers and riders, also forecasted slightly above-average snowfall for the Aspen area.