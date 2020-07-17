Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday afternoon declared a statewide mask mandate in the wake of dramatic statewide spikes in COVID-19 cases.
The Roaring Fork Valley has not been unaffected by those same upticks, as was reported by public health officials from Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties during a virtual community meeting Thursday.
The three counties are intertwined, everyone agreed Thursday, because of the intermingling socioeconomic nature of the Roaring Fork Valley. That dynamic is directly reflected in data emerging from case investigations through contact tracing efforts.
“We work closely with Pitkin and Garfield County Public Health,” said Rebecca Larson, Eagle County’s deputy director of public health. “I think we might now have five weekly meetings between our departments on a variety of topics; there’s a lot to discuss. Then we communicate back and forth multiple times a day, especially around the case investigations and contact tracing.”
Eagle County — which has jurisdiction in Basalt and El Jebel areas of the Roaring Fork Valley — reports by far the largest quantity of COVID-19 cases at 812. From July 1-10, Eagle County demonstrated the sharpest increase with 93 new cases, and 35% of those are local to the valley.
“We have almost tripled our cases in a five-day period, so that means July 1 through the 5th, and then July 6 through the 10th,” Larson said. “It’s concerning, I’ll be honest.”
Perhaps even more concerning, she explained, is the increase in the number of cases in that 10-day period that contact tracers have been unable to pinpoint a specific place of exposure to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“It is extremely important for us to keep our eyes on the virus in this pandemic. That helps us manage the disease activity and the level of disease transmission, and when we start to see that number increasing — that number of unknown exposure — it becomes harder and harder for us to keep our eyes on that spread of the illness,” she said.
As of July 10, 53% of Eagle County cases had been classified as unidentifiable in terms of exposure points.
“That 53%, two weeks ago that number was at under 25%,” Larson continued. “So that’s a big change in a two-week period of time and speaks to some of the challenges we have within our community around managing the illness.”
Contact tracing efforts, a cornerstone of the box-it-in strategy that all three counties have utilized as a primary containment tool, have been stymied by lack of cooperation, emphasized Josh Vance, Pitkin County’s epidemiologist.
“When we call, we expect a call back. We have important information to share,” he said. “We want to inform you that you may have the virus, you may inadvertently be spreading the disease, and we want to ensure we can ask you to quarantine.”
That quarantine period is 14 days, regardless of test results or if someone is presenting symptoms, he continued. That’s because it may take anywhere between two and 14 days from exposure before symptoms manifest, if at all — and an infected person may actually be most contagious before becoming symptomatic.
“The tricky thing about COVID-19 is people don’t always know they have it. There’s a lot of asymptomatic individuals,” he said. “The reason why we ask people to quarantine even when they’re feeling OK is because people with COVID-19 … are actually most infectious right before you develop symptoms.”
And the contact tracing is working, at least when investigating cases of patients who are forthcoming with honest information that enables a thorough follow-up process from public health officials.
While a majority of new cases in Eagle County may not have been traced to a specific exposure point, 41% are tracked via contact tracing. Garfield County reports similar data, with at least 40% — and maybe up to 50%, acknowledged Sara Brainard, a county public health epidemiology nurse.
“About 40% have had close contact transmission, too,” she said of the same 10-day window. “I think it’s closer to 50% now. Our numbers have been climbing quite a lot in the last two weeks.”
And, she noted, many of those new cases reflect the fact that Garfield County residents comprise much of Aspen’s service and hospitality industry’s workforce.
“As far as looking at our service industry and people working in Eagle and Pitkin County and then bringing it back to their households here in Garfield, [that] is definitely a common, common trend that we are seeing,” Brainard said. “About 50% of our cases are presenting from Glenwood Springs and Carbondale, so kind of that upper region for Garfield.”
There is typically a 10-14 day lag time between data becoming available about COVID-19 cases and prevalence rates — which often require two to four weeks alone from when any major social gathering event or loosened public health policy occurs — and when hospitalizations begin to come to fruition.
Already, however, hospitalizations are starting to mirror the uptick in cases in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Garfield County saw four hospitalizations during the cited 10-day period; Eagle County noted three. And although Aspen Valley Hospital CEO Dave Ressler initially said during the community meeting that he was not aware of any new hospitalizations, he later reported that he’d received an update from staff that there had in fact been “a few.”
It’s those sorts of data points that motivated Polis to mandate statewide face coverings for anyone older than 10 while indoors, Vance said.
“This mask mandate was decided to be put into effect because of what we’re seeing in our numbers: We’re seeing that increase in case count, we’re seeing that increase in hospitalizations, and this is really the governor’s attempt to work to prevent community spread,” he said.
The new order, which took effect at midnight, sets explicit parameters regarding what’s become a controversial and sometimes confusing point of public health policy, Pitkin County spokesperson Tracy Trulove said.
“The statewide order sets a clear standard, especially for visitors,” she said. “There will be the opportunity for local communities to be more restrictive or have other things around the mask order, but that will be something our public health team is going to be looking at very deeply.”
As for the immediate implications of the new statewide directive, little changes for those in Pitkin County — although it does expand the definition of indoor spaces to include any office spaces, lobbies of buildings, common areas and gyms as well as when receiving personal services such as a massage.
Trulove repeated that adhering to the city and county’s five commitments — and especially cooperating with contact tracing efforts, should a person test positive for COVID-19 or be identified as a high-risk point of exposure in a known case — will be critical in continuing economic reopening endeavors.
Should that become someone’s reality, she continued, that person’s privacy is among contact tracers’ highest priority, and she emphasized the efficacy of mass communication strategies such as yard signs and the county’s “Wear a Mask” campaign in aiding the latter.
“We just need people to know that we want to keep places open and healthy and individuals in our lives healthy,” she said. “There will be information coming onto our website, especially as we dig into what the governor has put out. Don’t hesitate to check back there.”