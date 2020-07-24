Gov. Jared Polis’ 30-day order that all alcohol sales in the state must cease at 10 p.m. nightly went into effect on Thursday.
Locally, bars have not been permitted to operate since the outbreak of COVID-19 hit in early spring, but alcohol-serving restaurants have reopened and liquor stores — deemed an essential business at the start of the pandemic — never closed.
Andrew Sandler, owner of Scarlett’s in downtown Aspen, said his nightspot is likely to be the hardest hit under the new law.
“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “The governor believes that the virus is so woke that now it’s distorting people’s intellectual capacity.”
Sandler said he and the service industry have been continually pivoting during frequent updates and amendments to public health orders.
“It wasn’t a surprise to me. I keep telling everyone that this is going to get worse before it gets better, and I’m not talking about the virus, I’m talking about the reactions that people have,” he said.
The executive order would allow for local jurisdictions to be even more restrictive than the 10 p.m. cutoff, and Sandler said he is worried that the Aspen City Council may choose to do so, similar to its emergency order shutting all restaurants down at midnight on July 2.
Adam Malmgren, general manager and co-owner of Mi Chola, said local restaurants came together in agreement to the midnight closure, which the council implemented because once food service ended for the night, dining establishments were effectively converting to bars.
“All the restaurants in town agreed to those standards, and I think it was working really well,” Malmgren said.
The staff at both Scarlett’s and Mi Chola are trained to educate customers about local public health orders with regard to restaurants. In Pitkin County, patrons must wear a mask at all times unless they are seated at a table; they cannot order drinks from the bar or mingle and dance around the establishment.
In his announcement of the last call mandate, Polis said there is a rising number of COVID-19 cases among younger Coloradans.
“I’m not a scientist. I can't say what is working and what is not working. We are going to do what we need to do,” Malmgren said. “Every day is different. You assess the situation and do the best you can.”
The bottom line
The hard-hit restaurant industry has not taken the new order in stride. More than 200 restaurants have joined a lawsuit hoping to reverse the mandate.
For Aspen’s limited late-night offerings, it’s just one more blow to a difficult year. Alcohol sales are much more profitable that food, so taking away two drinking hours is an outsized hit to restaurants that rely on late dinner crowds and the sales of post-dinner beverages.
“It was a much-needed burst at the end of the night,” Malmgren said.“We are losing two hours of prime service.”
In year’s past, Sandler said his business made 80% of its sales between midnight and 2 a.m. What he has seen since the midnight curfew was instituted is a loss in business, but not necessarily any public health benefit.
“What is happening right now at midnight is that all of these people are now having humongous house parties in town,” he said. “It’s called unintended consequences. [The government] is moving the sales tax revenue from the town to a private home, and no one is getting the sales tax revenue.”
For now, he will continue to stay open and serve food even after the liquor sales curfew, in an attempt to remain in the black.
“We can still sell food, and we can still have fun until midnight,” he said. “If we were to close at 10 then we’d be bankrupt.”
Brad Smith, owner of the Red Onion bar and restaurant in the Cooper Avenue pedestrian mall, was calling last call at 9:45 p.m. even before the governor’s order. He agreed with Polis’ assessment that the later the night gets, the harder it is to keep customers in compliance.
“The way our restaurant is set up, it doesn’t lend itself to be open past 10,” Smith said. “It gets crowded and you can’t keep people apart.”
The Red Onion is a local’s favorite — known for shoulder-to-shoulder crowds of revelers.
“We want to be open the way we have always been. And we want to allow people to congregate and hug each other and drink shot-skis together,” he reminisced. “That's where we thrive and make a lot of our money. It’s definitely hurting not having that.”
Summer numbers
This week’s new law is just another on the list that restaurants have been reacting to since they were allowed to open for sit-down service at the end of May. Along with the midnight curfew and the 10 p.m. last call decisions made this month, Pitkin County successfully campaigned for an ordinance to the state’s health orders allowing for higher capacity.
The city of Aspen then allowed public encroachment in ways it has not approved of in years past in order to expand outdoor seating options.
Sandler said the rolling list of rules has been hard for the staff and customers.
“We have to keep telling people no, no, no. It’s all disappointment. It’s lost revenues for everyone. Major disappointments and that’s that.”
Even before dine-in seating was allowed, restaurants were trying to keep afloat locally by only providing takeout and delivery services.
Malmgren called the shift in services a new wrinkle, but said it’s been helpful during a year in which the restaurant was forced to close during the peak of winter tourism.
“Our to-go food has quadrupled. There are times in the night almost every night we are going to stop to-go because it's an hour-and-a-half wait,” Malmgren said.
He credited the city’s $25 gift certificate program with getting people back out and in the habit of going to restaurants, and praised the locals for going above and beyond to support the restaurant industry.
“I’m noticing people are happier to go out. People are spending a little more frivolously, just kind of going for it. Everyone is much more generous on tipping,” he said.
Without the late-night sing-alongs to get them through the summer, the Red Onion has relied heavily on its outdoor seating to bring people in earlier, which has resulted in higher year-over-year sales on food.
“Our kitchen is just getting crushed daily,” Smith said.
Sandler said under the new mandate, he will be pivoting to embrace the daylight hours. Currently Scarlett’s does not open until 4 p.m.
“We will create more day events. We have a lot more day entertainment that caters to food. We are pivoting with everyone else,” he said.
Speaking during an afternoon rainstorm, Smith said outdoor seating is not a silver bullet for restricting the local food-and-beverage economy.
“The weather is a big factor because people are not coming inside, they are only sitting outside,” he said.
Which, in a ski town, raises the question of what happens once winter comes.
“I could almost guarantee every restaurant in town is asking that same thing. We are all afraid of what’s going to happen if we can only operate at 50% capacity. It’s going to hurt all of us, and quite a few are not going to make it,” Smith said.
While the looming winter and uncertainty around COVID-19 is a threat to Aspen’s dining scene, Smith said he is happy to comply with each restriction as it comes.
“I’m in no rush until we have some answers, and obviously we don’t because it’s spiking again,” he said.
Malmgren agreed, saying the best thing for the community and the economy is staying ahead of the disease.
“We are going to do what we need to do,” he said. “I’m committed to help see through the safest possible outcomes.”
Without knowing when it might happen, the hope is that there is a way friends can come together and enjoy themselves at Aspen’s late-night establishments once again.
“I wanna see it,” Smith said. “It’s so much fun when you see those groups of people that are together. We miss that, we really do.”