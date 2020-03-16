Despite the abrupt closure of the four local mountains based upon Gov. Jared Polis’ March 14 order, the base of Aspen Mountain was still abuzz with activity on Sunday afternoon.
At the Ajax Tavern, DJ Dylan was spinning — for the last time this season — and a steady stream of diners were told the wait was one and a half hours for a table outside; the line wasn’t that long because of the demand, but because the restaurant was only seating people at least 6 feet apart. At about 2 p.m., it appeared one-third full.
Four security guards lined the perimeter so that people could have alcoholic drinks in the base area, adhering to the guidelines prescribed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Dozens of uphillers could be seen ascending and descending the freshly groomed run on Little Nell.
“We’re trying to stay positive,” said Chris Toomey, a New York resident who is in Aspen for vacation.
He and his friends were waiting in line for tables at Ajax Tavern. They originally planned to rent a house through Wednesday, but made plans to leave March 16 after the announcement that the mountain is closed for at least one week.
“A lot of the group are health care providers, and they aren’t too worried,” he said.
The Ajax Tavern along with Little Nell properties’ Element 47 and Chair 9 have plans to stay open through March 23, according to spokeswoman May Selby.
Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties’ public health officials prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people earlier in the week, but that does not include restaurants. Instead, restaurants must adhere to social distancing guidelines of spacing people out by 6 feet.
Some restaurants in Aspen, however, have already shut their doors.
The Creperie du Village, Tatanka and Bosq all announced they were closing over the weekend, many in touching statements.
“To all of you who have called from all over the globe for gift certificates to support us, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. It was very emotional to receive so much extra love,” said Bosq owners Barclay and Molly Dodge in a Facebook post.
Ellina owner Jill Carnevale also decided to shut down on Saturday night.
“Given the escalation of the coronavirus situation in Aspen we’ve decided to close for everyone's sake,” she said. “The only possible way to contain this is for everyone to stop getting together for a couple of weeks.”
All three of Matsuhisa’s locations — Aspen, Vail and Denver — are closed.
Other restaurants, however, remain open. During the lunch hour on Sunday afternoon, Mezzaluna’s inside and outside dining areas were busy. An employee said they were staying open until further notice. The patio of the White House Tavern was full, too.
Aspen Tap owner Duncan Clauss said his business is taking it “day by day.”
“We’re abiding by social distancing and being extra thorough with cleaning,” he said.
He noted that business has slowed, but takeout orders for pizza were picking up.
Home Team BBQ, at the base of Buttermilk Mountain, is also remaining open as long as county officials allow it. They’re also offering delivery and takeout orders for customers who feel more comfortable getting food that way.
The Red Onion, Aspen’s oldest bar, is still open for business too.
However it made several adjustments for customer’s safety, including spacing people in the restaurant and the bar, and shutting down bar service at 10 p.m. instead of 2 a.m., which is typically last call.
“Stay healthy,” said a Red Onion employee.