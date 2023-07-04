The number of people who hiked and climbed the 14,000-foot peaks in the Elk Mountains surrounding Aspen remained at about 7,000 in 2022, according to the best estimates by the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative.
CFI released its annual report on peak visits Friday. It estimated there were 279,000 hiker use days on the 54 peaks over 14,000 feet in elevation in the state.
“Last year saw the second-fewest number of 14er hikers over the eight years CFI has produced estimates (2015 = 260,000),” the nonprofit organization said in its announcement.
Brian Sargeant, development and communications manager for CFI, said the big peaks in the Elks don’t see as many hikers seen elsewhere in the state because of the difficulty and length of the routes plus the distance of travel required from the Front Range. The easier, shorter routes closer to Denver attract the most hikers.
The 14ers near Aspen are Castle, Maroon, Pyramid and Capitol Peaks along with Snowmass Mountain. North and South Maroon are regarded as one peak in use figures. Conundrum isn’t counted separately from Castle Peak. Castle Peak is the easiest of the local peaks to hike. Capitol Peak is among the toughest climbs in the state. Five people were killed in a six-week period on Capitol in 2017.
CFI doesn’t have data to show if fewer people are climbing Capitol after that deadly stretch or if the numbers have remained constant and the hikers are more aware of the risks and better prepared.
“I would hope that more people are more prepared,” Sargeant said.
There have been many educational efforts to make people aware that the route in, via the Knife Edge, is the route out, he noted. Some of the deaths on Capitol Peak over the years have resulted from people seeing Capitol Lake below and believing there is a shortcut from the summit that will allow them to avoid a return trip on the Knife Edge, Sargeant said. There is no shortcut. The deceiving-looking route to the lake gets too steep for hikers to navigate.
The number of hiker-use days for each of the Elk Mountains 14ers is estimated between 1,000 and 3,000 per year.
In the statewide picture of 14er visitation, total estimated hiker user days fell 8% from 303,000 in 2021 to 279,000 last year.
“What we continue to see is there are a handful of peaks that drive the (swings) in numbers,” Sargeant said.
For example, hiking use on Quandary Peak fell to about 22,000 last year from roughly 35,000 the year before, or about 37%.
“Last year was the first full season in which Quandary hikers had to either pay for a reserved trailhead parking spot, ride a paid town shuttle bus or find alternate means of reaching the trailhead,” CFI said in its announcement of the report.
Even with the decline, Quandary remained the second highest visited peak in the state. Mount Bierstadt regained status as the most-climbed peak. The others with heaviest use were Mount Elbert, on the east side of Independence Pass, with 20,000 to 25,000 visitors, and the Mosquito Range triumvirate of Lincoln, Bross and Democrat, which can be hiked in one trip. Access to those peaks is closed once again because of concerns over liability by private landowners along the trail.
Hiker-use days for La Plata Peak, another mountain on the east side of Independence Pass, was estimated between 5,000 and 7,000.
CFI maintains a network of 20 counters on different peaks in 2022. Counters cannot be placed in designated wilderness, so the only counter on the Aspen-area 14ers is on Castle Peak. CFI uses models to estimate use of other peaks. The data from the counter on Castle Peak was compared to modeling for the peak. There was near-perfect correlation between them.
More on CFI’s methodology is available at its website at www.14ers.org.
CFI’s motivation for tracking use is tied to its primary mission of protecting the high peaks from the wear-and-tear of so much human use.
“Hiking use is confined into a very short four-month climbing season when the mountains are largely free of snow,” the organization said. “Natural resource impacts in the fragile alpine tundra environment, stemming from the lack of properly designed and constructed summit trails on the 14ers, led to CFI’s founding back in 1994. Our updated 14er Report Card released in 2019 showed the need for more than $18 million to build out and improve the summit trail network. Better understanding hiking use levels, dispersal over the climbing season, and changes over time are important factors in determining the link between hiking use and changing on-the-ground conditions of natural surface summit trails.”
High-altitude hiking got off to a slow start this summer due to the lingering snowpack and runoff conditions. Sargeant said that could have an impact on hiker use days for 2023.