The Roaring Fork Valley’s move toward electrification and reduction of its carbon emissions is likely to get a big boost in 2023, according to the new CEO of the Community Office for Resource Efficiency, better known as CORE.
The boost will come compliments of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which unexpectedly cleared hurdles in the U.S. Senate in July and was passed by Congress. The act includes $369 billion in climate action initiatives. That includes $9 billion in consumer home energy rebate programs to electrify home appliances and heating systems and for energy efficient retrofits — tasks CORE has been undertaking since its founding by officials in the city of Aspen and Pitkin County in 1994.
Working in the climate action field “used to be depressing because of the lack of momentum,” said Blaney, a self-described recovering professor who transferred into nonprofit work about 10 years ago. “Now, there’s positive energy.”
He foresees direct consumer benefits right around the corner, such as rebates for installing home and business solar photovoltaic systems and heat pumps for heating and cooling systems.
“That stuff is going to roll out big time in January,” he said.
Indirect funding for tasks such as boosting insulation in existing homes and businesses will be passed from the federal government to states. Colorado is starting to plan ways to disperse those funds. Blaney said he has made sure CORE has a seat at the table in discussions over fund dispersal since it has nearly three decades of experience in that field.
Whether CORE distributes funds or not, Blaney foresees the organization helping Roaring Fork Valley residents navigate the new energy frontier — providing expertise to home and business owners and even renters, and offering resources for getting the work done. For example, homeowners with questions about how big of a cold-weather heat pump system is needed for their square footage and layout could consult with CORE. The nonprofit organization also provides energy assessments, which help property owners determine if they need to add insulation before adding solar or heat pumps. Blaney also wants to build relationships with installers for a more efficient process between consumers and providers.
“I’m trying to position CORE so it can field those questions from the public,” he said.
Blaney believes the benefits of electrification are clear. For consumers, taking steps like installing heat pumps is a way to save money. Natural gas has quadrupled in price in the last two years, he noted. Propane is also a budget buster. Electric heat pumps are efficient and less costly to operate, he said.
In the bigger picture, electrification is good for the planet because so many energy providers are transforming their portfolios into renewable sources. As they go green, their customers go green.
Holy Cross Energy, a major provider in the Roaring Fork Valley, Eagle Valley and Lower Colorado River Valley, is an industry leader. Its goal is to be powered by 100% clean energy by 2030. But Blaney said it makes sense for home and business owners to go electric even when served by utilities that aren’t close to Holy Cross Energy’s aspirations yet.
“The grid will only get greener over time,” he said.
Blaney said there are a lot of myths about cold weather heat pumps that CORE can address. They work well in this climate, with systems built to operate in temperatures down to minus-13 degrees, he said. CORE helped Aspen Skiing Co. install heat pumps that provide heat for Elk Camp Restaurant at an elevation of about 10,000 feet.
“For the U.S., it sounds like a new-fangled technology,” Blaney said. “This is old technology that is ubiquitous in Europe.”
The federal government’s philosophical and financial infusion into climate initiatives comes at a perfect time for CORE, which is in the middle of a transition. Since 2000, CORE has relied on funding from its REMP program, or Renewable Energy Mitigation Program. Builders in Aspen and Pitkin County were required to pay a fee if their structures exceeded an energy threshold. Adding an outdoor pool or snowmelt driveway, for example, were only possible by offsetting energy consumption on-site or paying a fee. The revenues of the fee went into CORE rebate programs.
Greener building codes have reduced the REMP revenue, so CORE is looking for new ways to generate revenues. Finding grants and individual donations are a big part of its future out of necessity. Now, Blaney sees the organization positioning itself for Inflation Reduction Act funds. He also thinks it will be a worthwhile endeavor to seek funds from personal and corporate donors connected to the Roaring Fork Valley as a way to “keep connected to the community.”
“I see it as a positive development,” he said.
CORE is updating its business model, but it is clear that the organization will be hiring fundraisers as well as energy auditors.
In addition to its meat-and-potatoes work of helping homeowners and operators of large commercial buildings with energy efficiency, CORE aims to hit home runs with large-scale green projects. Top of the list is reducing methane leaching from the main portals and other openings from the coal-mine network in Coal Basin, west of Redstone. The mine’s share of Pitkin County’s greenhouse gas emissions is so immense it is tough for laypeople to understand. Methane is 80 times more potent than carbon.
“Coal Basin emits more greenhouse gases than homes, buildings, transportation, aviation and waste in Pitkin County combined,” Blaney said.
CORE and partners, including Pitkin County, are currently preparing to study the amount and quality of methane leaching from the mine workings. The U.S. Forest Service is performing an environmental study of the preliminary work. The goal is to ramp up the study of the problem next spring. Once the extent of the problem is determined, the goal is to study the potential solutions. Ultimately, the goal will be to eliminate at least 50% of the methane by capping mine openings or capturing and destroying the gas.
Blaney is hopeful Inflation Reduction Act funds will be available for the methane reduction. The project, he said, has the potential to be “groundbreaking.”
“There really is no precedent for this,” he said.
CORE recently moved to a centralized office in Basalt. Prior offices were at the Third Street Center in Carbondale and the Airport Business Center in Aspen. The move is symbolic with a central spot representing its goal to help reduce carbon emissions throughout the valley. In addition, the central location near a bus stop is convenient for employees.
Blaney summarized CORE’s position heading into 2023 as “lots of opportunities.”
“I think the future is bright,” he said.