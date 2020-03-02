Aspen-area schools are closed Monday because of snow.
Aspen Highlands and Snowmass reported 6 inches overnight with 5 at Aspen Mountain and 3 at Buttermilk. Roads on the morning commute were icy.
A Pitkin Alert message went out about the closure at 5:41 a.m. The closure includes all Aspen School District buildings, Aspen Community School andAspen Country Day School.
A public meet and greet with four finalists for the Aspen School District superintendent job is still on for this evening, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Aspen Middle School, taking place in the 5th-8th grade core areas.
Also, the regular board of education meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. will still take place. A brief update from the board's superintendent search consultants is on the agenda.
