Wednesday night’s snowstorm ravaged leaf-filled trees in the midvalley, contributed to a few motor vehicle accidents, triggered a rare October snow day for the Roaring Fork School District and inspired skiers and riders to lick their chops.
Aspen’s four ski areas received between 10 and 16 inches of snow in the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m. Thursday, according to snow-sensor data collected by AspenWeather.net. Parts of the valley floor picked up as much as 8 inches.
Aspen Skiing Co.’s mountain operations team kicked into high gear this week after back-to-back snowstorms left nearly 20 inches of snow.
Snowcats were track-packing some steeper trails at Snowmass and Aspen Highlands as well as the upper slopes of Aspen Mountain and Buttermilk, said Katie Ertl, SkiCo senior vice president of mountain operations. The tillers aren’t lowered on the machines at this early stage, but the tracks are used to compact snow at places like the center of the Big Burn in Snowmass.
“We call it pinning it down,” Ertl said.
Snowmaking crews have used a gravity feed of water to operate snow guns on Little Nell at Ajax and Fanny Hill at Snowmass. The air compressors will be switched on shortly after midnight on Nov. 1, when SkiCo traditionally starts blowing snow when conditions allow. Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club already commenced with making snow at the Stapleton Training Center at the base of Aspen Highlands.
With ski season less than four weeks away, the early snow bodes well for a successful opening.
“I love to see this much snow this early as long as we continue with the snow cycle,” Ertl said.
If the snow spigot gets turned off, the snow gets exposed to the sun and elements. That weakens the base layer and creates problems with adhesion with snowfall later in the winter.
Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol will soon start control work and volunteer bootpackers will be marching in Highland Bowl shortly, SkiCo officials said.
Uphillers — people who use climbing skins on their skis or use other methods to ascend the ski slopes — are being urged to purchase their uphill passes and display them starting Nov. 1, Ertl said. Some special rules will be in place as needed as the ski areas prepare for ski season.
Off the slopes, the snow was somewhat troublesome. The snowstorms Tuesday and Wednesday nights resulted in fender benders around the valley but nothing out of the ordinary for the first slick conditions of the season, said Bill Linn, Aspen Police assistant police chief. In Basalt, Midland Avenue was closed Wednesday morning when a truck went out of control and collided with a school bus, knocking the bus down an embankment near the skateboard park, according to Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott. Neither driver was injured and fortunately no kids were in the bus, he said.
A minor accident briefly closed westbound Highway 82 at the west intersection with Two Rivers Road at mid-morning, Knott said. The snowstorm plastered the west-facing stop lights with snow, making them difficult to read and creating precarious conditions in the morning. Near misses were apparent to anyone driving through the midvalley traffic signals. Knott said drivers should have treated the intersections as a four-way stop if they couldn’t see the lights in the traffic signals.
An accident Thursday closed the left traffic lanes on both eastbound and westbound Highway 82 at Lazy Glen subdivision at about 4 p.m. Details weren’t immediately available on the severity of the crash.
Throughout the midvalley, numerous trees paid the price for keeping their leaves through a mild and wet fall. Chris Beiser, a master arborist with the town of Basalt, was surveying the damage along Willits Lane when reached by phone early in the afternoon.
“Elm trees have really been hit hard,” Beiser said.
For the most part, cottonwood trees fared well because they had shed many of their leaves, he said. Willow trees also took a beating after their green leaves collected tons of extra weight from the wet snow. The willows have a soft wood that makes them susceptible to losing limbs when weighed down by snow.
“They tend to break if you look at them the wrong way,” Beiser said.
In addition to many trees still having their leaves during the snowfall, many were also susceptible to losing limbs because they grew so rapidly this year, Beiser said. When there is a high level of growth due to wet conditions, the new wood tends to be soft at first.
Beiser estimated that town crews would collect a couple of truckloads of branches that fell from trees in the town right-of-way. He didn’t see a lot of downed trees. The main problem was branches that snapped under the weight of the snow.
“I wouldn’t say it’s as bad as the windstorm that we had in April,” Beiser said, noting that storm felled whole trees.
He advised property owners to make a close, perpendicular cut near the trunk and not leave jagged cuts where branches snapped. That way, the trees will recover quicker. For damage high up in trees as well as dangling limbs of 4 inches or more in diameter and partially fallen trees, he advised hiring a professional tree-cutting service for pruning to be on the safe side and to ensure trees are structurally sound.
This ranked as the eighth-snowiest October in Aspen in 88 years of data collection by the water department. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the Aspen Water Plant unofficially tallied 20 inches of snow for the month. The results will be official when a report is prepared after Oct. 31.
The 20 inches is more than double the 9.14 inch average for October since 1934. It is also the second-highest snow amount Aspen has recorded for October since 1997. (Nearly 27 inches fell in October 2019.) However, it’s well below the record high of 41.45 inches of snow recorded for the month in 1984, according to the water plants records.