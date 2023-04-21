The headline on an e-newsletter from the Roaring Fork Mountain Biking Association on April 15 said it all: “April showers bring … more muddy conditions.”
The winter closure for many mountain biking and hiking trails in the middle and lower valley ended April 16, but just because they are open doesn’t mean they should be ridden. Several public land management agencies and advocacy groups are trying to stress that point this spring.
“As always, please help us get the word out that when encountering muddy/snowy/wet trails, turning back is the only option,” the mountain bike association wrote. “Having a muddy bike is no badge of honor.”
5Point Film, the Red Hill Council and Carbondale Tourism are teaming this week to “ask festival-goers to take it easy on trails during mud season.” The 5Point Film festival takes place this weekend. About 4,000 tickets are sold for the film screenings and other events tied to the festival.
During the festival, “attendees will be reminded that ‘If You Are Leaving a Track, Turn Back’, a notice that trail systems in the Carbondale area are not suitable for hiking or biking when they are muddy,” said a news release from the coalition. The rule applies all the time, but it’s particularly relevant this weekend.
Some midvalley trails, notably on Red Hill, were drying out during recent warm weather, but the gains were lost with Wednesday’s snowstorm. It’s guaranteed now that the trails this weekend will be a muddy mess. Outdoor enthusiasts will have to get their kicks another way.
Beyond urging people to stay off the trails until they dry, the coalition will also spread the message to always stay on designated routes and to pick up dog droppings when walking Fido on the trail networks.
Many trails remain under a seasonal closure for the benefit of wildlife or to ensure they have ample time to dry out. The Glassier Trail is scheduled to open May 1. South Canyon Lower Coal Camp west of Glenwood Springs opens May 1, and Upper Coal Camp opens May 16. Sky Mountain Park between Snowmass Village and Aspen opens May 16. Sutey Ranch opens to mountain bikes on June 1. Bikes are prohibited on White River National Forest routes until May 22, with some closed even longer.
The trails on Upper Prince Creek and the Crown are technically open but, again, they will be muddy and especially vulnerable to damage if used.
The paved Rio Grande Trail will be opened along the Rock Bottom Ranch-Catherine Bridge stretch at 5 p.m. on April 30.
The best bet for mountain bikers yearning to hit the trail is western Colorado and southeastern Utah.