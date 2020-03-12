Aspen Art Museum announced Wednesday the appointment of New York-based curator Nicola Lees as the nonprofit’s new director.
Lees will oversee every facet of the museum’s programmatic and financial operations beginning April 6. She joins AAM after longtime CEO and director Heidi Zuckerman stepped down from her post in the fall.
“Nicola is an energetic, innovative and visionary institutional leader and her knowledge of, and passion for, contemporary art is evident through a host of ambitious and globally relevant large-scale exhibitions and projects featuring many of the most important established and emerging artists of our time,” reads a statement from board of trustee members John Phelan, Amnon Rodan and Paul Pariser.
“Her curatorial acumen is only equaled by her exemplary reputation, among her colleagues and peers, as one of the field’s most knowledgeable experts, and consummate and admired professionals.”
Lees is the outgoing director and curator of 80 Washington Square East Gallery, an exhibition space for contemporary art at New York University. Known as 80WSE, the gallery also is an admission-free nonprofit organization like AAM. Prior to her tenure at 80WSE, where she worked since 2016, Lees curated more than 40 large-scale installations for the Frieze Projects art fair in her hometown of London.
“I’m very excited to begin this new chapter of the Aspen Art Museum’s history. I look forward to working closely with the Board of Trustees, the team at the museum and Aspen’s Roaring Fork Valley communities to bring the Aspen Art Museum to its next exciting stage of development,” Lees said in the statement. “The Aspen Art Museum’s spectacular location, extraordinary architecture and its flexible model for the commissioning of artworks and contemporary art exhibitions create incredible opportunities for both artists and our audiences.”
The AAM board formed a search committee in late June following news of Zuckerman’s departure. Zuckerman, who was instrumental in fundraising and advocating for the art museum’s downtown home, raised more than $120 million to commission Pritzker Prize-winning architect Shigeru Ban to design and execute the 33,000-square-foot structure.
“Throughout the selection process, the AAM search committee remained impressed and moved by Nicola’s energy, excitement and enthusiasm for our institution and its goals,” the statement from the board reads. “Nicola shares both the strategic vision and values that guide our mission, and we are confident in her abilities to provide our diverse audience with valuable experiences of the most important international contemporary arts programming today.”