Aspen Art Museum has canceled its most profitable fundraiser of the year, the ArtCrush summer gala and accompanying events, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The four signature events — PreviewCrush, WineCrush, ArtCrush and AfterpartyCrush — were scheduled to run Aug. 4-7.
“During the unpredictable circumstances that continue to define this global pandemic, it is our principal responsibility to safeguard the health, safety, and wellbeing of our community members, artists, and museum staff,” a Thursday statement from AAM board chairman John Phelan and co-presidents Amnon Rodan and Paul Pariser reads.
“We remain hopeful for the swiftest conclusion of this crisis and look forward to welcoming the public back to our museum at the soonest and safest possible moment,” the statement adds. The museum declined further comment.
The canceling of AAM’s premiere summer fundraiser will likely result in a major financial loss to the nonprofit. In 2019, the three-day ArtCrush benefit raised $2.3 million. Because the museum’s 2018-19 annual report has not yet been published, an AAM official said Thursday, it is unclear exactly what percentage of the museum’s revenue this represents.
According to AAM’s most recent publicly available tax filings, however, revenue from “fundraising events” in 2017 accounted for almost half of the organization’s overall contributions and grants that year. The museum in 2017 reported earning $6.3 million in private donations, of which fundraisers generated just shy of $3 million. AAM’s year-over-year donor contributions also increased by nearly $1 million from 2016, which saw $5.2 million in grants, to 2017.
A significant portion of ArtCrush earnings funds the museum’s year-round curatorial and educational programming. Since the summer benefit’s inception in 2005, this amounts to more than $30 million in “total support,” according to an August 2019 statement from AAM recapping the event.
Much of the proceeds are raised through auctions of art that prominent, international contemporary art gallerists and artists donate to the museum. The 15th anniversary gala last summer saw more than 500 of the world’s “most distinguished and influential art collectors, artists, gallerists, museum professionals and business leaders,” reads the aforementioned 2019 statement.
“It is recognized as a highlight of the art world’s summer calendar,” AAM said of the event in the announcement released Thursday.
The cancelation of the signature gala follows other Aspen summer staples, such as the Food & Wine Classic and the Aspen Ideas Festival, which also were recently canceled due to the pandemic. Aspen Music Festival & School announced on April 1 that it would postpone and shorten its season by two weeks.
In other Aspen Art Museum news, the organization’s new director, Nicola Lees, formally began her role on Monday. She is expected to oversee every facet of the museum’s programmatic and financial operations.
Lees will lead AAM after longtime CEO and director Heidi Zuckerman stepped down from her post in the fall. Because of the coronavirus, Lees is working remotely from New York, where she was previously based.
“Nicola is an energetic, innovative and visionary institutional leader and her knowledge of, and passion for, contemporary art is evident through a host of ambitious and globally relevant large-scale exhibitions and projects featuring many of the most important established and emerging artists of our time,” Phelan, Rodan and Pariser said in a March 12 statement announcing Lees’ appointment.