After a six-week closure, the Aspen Art Museum will officially reopen its doors on Friday for “Andy Warhol: Lifetimes.” The museumwide survey exhibition, running through March 27, encapsulates the biographical underpinnings of Warhol’s practice and the less-exposed aspects of his art and persona.
Organized by Tate Modern in London in collaboration with Museum Ludwig in Cologne, Germany, and the Art Gallery of Toronto, Ontario, the Aspen Art Museum is the sole venue in the United States for the major international retrospective — a magical moment for Aspen and for the museum as a cultural institution, AAM Director Nicola Lees said.
“It was so fascinating to have the opportunity to bring a retrospective exhibition to Aspen,” Lees said in an interview. “I think everyone appreciates the intimacy Aspen brings to relationships and experiences, so part of this is celebrating Warhol’s connections with this town that’s built on the founding pillars of culture, but also managing to make this a really one-off opportunity for people to experience Warhol.”
Following the private members’ opening reception Thursday and the public launch Friday, the AAM is partnering with the “Museum Confidential” podcast to host a free and open in-person discussion entitled “Why Warhol Persists” at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
It’s the launch of a monthslong lineup of programming and communitywide collaborations to leverage the Roaring Fork Valley being the only domestic destination to experience Warhol. The museum is also working with Bloomberg Connects to create a free audio guide for the exhibit’s different galleries and sections, and a weekly educational series is in the works that will cater to both children and adult museumgoers.
January marks the kick-off of a first-ever partnership, too: the AAM and Aspen Gay Ski Week — sponsored by Chase Bank — will co-host a VIP event Wednesday, Jan. 26 with cocktails, private tours of the Warhol exhibit and a late-night dance party at the Caribou Club.
Kim Kuliga, Gay Ski Week event producer, learned about the Warhol show and reached out to the museum, thinking it would be a great fit.
“They were really open to collaborating with us, and then Chase Bank came on with Gay Ski Week at the largest level they’ve ever done with us,” Kuliga said. “They love art, and we were like, let’s make this happen — I love that we’re collaborating with them.”
Then, in February, Aspen Film joins the long list of AAM collaborators to organize a screening event of Todd Haynes’ new documentary, “The Velvet Underground” (Warhol was named the band’s manager and producer nominally). Finally, enthusiasts can participate in a pending series of talks over President’s Day Weekend and celebratory other events related to Warhol and the exhibit.
Reimagining Warhol
Considering Warhol’s lasting influence on the arts and American culture, as well as his historic roots to the Aspen region, Lees, who is from London and well connected to the Tate, was very interested when the institution asked if the AAM would be open to joining the tour of this show.
In conversation with the writer of Warhol’s most-recent biography, Lees and team discovered a letter in the archive revealing that Warhol’s very first exhibition outside of New York was actually held in Aspen in the late 1950s — and the only work that sold was a colorful print of critters entitled “Happy Bug Day,” purchased by Elizabeth Paepcke.
From his early relations with the Paepckes to his deep-seated friendship with collectors and former Aspen residents John and Kimiko Powers, Warhol was closely connected to the valley and even purchased property through the Powers.
The Powers Art Center in Carbondale, a memorial to the Powers’ contemporary art collection, will hold its own “Warhol in Colorado” exhibition — which opens tomorrow and runs through April 30 — to coincide with the AAM retrospective.
“The Powers Art Center is an iconic building and a real legacy for the valley,” Lees said. “So for us to work with them and help bridge the whole Roaring Fork Valley with the Warhol conversation is amazing.”
In line with the AAM’s artist-centered approach, Lees invited Los Angeles-based artist Monica Majoli to curate and re-conceptualize the staging of the show. She gave Majoli total freedom to transform the exhibition and create something that would have a completely different take with the same works that, by the time they’re in Aspen, were previously at the Tate and the Ludwig.
Though she’d been collaborating and working on the major project as curator-at-large since the beginning, Majoli visited Aspen for the first time in her life two weeks ago for the museum’s final stages of installations.
“It’s an extraordinary thing to ask another artist to oversee this show,” Majoli said in an interview during her time in Aspen. “I’m an artist focused on sexuality and intimacy and biographies, and I knew the way to approach this project had to be in a personal way — about the personal — which has not necessarily been done with Warhol, to an extent.”
With more than 200 of Warhol’s works to take over the entire museum — which has only happened once for a single show since the new AAM building opened — Majoli was up to the task, and she took it to heart, diving into Warhol’s lifetime in order to capture the artist’s presence and fill the museum’s space with his practice and persona.
“Part of the challenge going into this was how to re-configure the show for an American audience because we’re so familiar with Warhol — he’s so much a part of our daily lives and the way we see American culture,” Majoli said. “I feel like he’s just ever-present, and in some ways that makes him more difficult to grasp for an American audience.”
Determined to make Warhol more visible and palpable, Majoli decided to include more archival materials having to do with the emergence of Warhol’s very iconic and canonical works, “rewinding the tapes on those incredible paintings that are almost like Egyptian pyramids,” as Majoli puts it.
In close collaboration with AAM Assistant Curator Simone Krug, Majoli brought in these very-early exhibition materials as well as additional materials relating to the artist as a maker such as actual video footage of Warhol working. The point is to create an opportunity for people to have an intimate reaction — a new way into Warhol’s work that will allow them to see it again for the first time. Majoli also made supplemental wall treatments to support Warhol’s works and enhance that first-time viewer experience.
“Working with Monica has been an opportunity to bring an artist into the core of what we’re doing,” Lees said. “But it’s also an opportunity to elevate the different relationships between different parts of Warhol’s practice that I think are often maybe presented, but not with the same kind of intensity. You know, often you will have these iconic, blockbuster paintings — and then the archive material will feel like the secondary element.
“This show’s really brought those two things together, and they sit side by side in a powerful way,” she continued. “It’s really special, and it’s something people will experience as soon as they step into the building.”
Lees said viewers do not have to enter the museum at a specific point to experience the exhibition. While most retrospectives are chronological and “fixed in that way,” explained Lees, by removing that one directive, the curators have been able to build more relationships, highlighting moments of reflection between Warhol’s early and late works.
Not separating the
art from the artist
Within each gallery space, Majoli has combined different periods of Warhol’s life and production to draw parallels, showcase some of his lesser-known and even unseen work and bring forth individual themes that showcase Warhol as an artist and a human being.
The exhibition in the top-floor gallery, entitled “After and Before,” places the archival materials in conversation with some of his major pop-art pieces depicting Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, “Campbell’s Soup Cans” and his “Flowers” series.
“The upper floor is about the important contributions that Warhol made to art and culture in general,” Majoli said. “It’s about Andy Warhol as a figure — an iconic artist from the 20th century — but it’s also about Andy Warhol, which is his boyhood, where he came from, his source and his origin.”
The second floor galleries, “Wanting” and “Freedom,” explore Warhol’s sexuality and the ways in which he explored and expressed sexuality in his various works throughout his life.
By merging different eras and artforms of Warhol’s career, the “Wanting” gallery actually traces the history of gay liberation in many ways, Majoli said. In curating this particular gallery, Majoli studied Warhol’s works and historic happenings to bring forth qualities related to how a gay man may have been thinking and feeling during certain time periods.
“Wanting” includes Warhol’s early drawings of young men that he did in the 50s and tried to exhibit without much success, emphasizing his longing and wanting to showcase others in the early stages of his life. Among these drawings is his 1978 Oxidation paintings — in which he brought bodily fluids into his practice, asking men to urinate and ejaculate onto large copper-covered canvases — reflecting the libertine qualities of this time period for a gay man.
The “Camouflage” series of Warhol’s late life and production is also presented in this gallery. Majoli was interested in the ideas of visibility and invisibility and the military as a sexual motif, of the hypermasculinity that circulates in the gay male world.
Additionally, there is a “sexually explicit gallery within this gallery,” Majoli explained, that features Polaroids and a couple of portfolios Warhol created that were never sold nor shown in galleries during his lifetime.
The “Freedom” gallery involves a rare series of portraits Warhol painted of drag queens of color and transgender women. The paintings, Lees said, were commissioned by Italian dealer Luciano Anselmo and mark Warhol’s return to painting following a long break in his career to focus on filmmaking.
“Because he was so clearly inspired by the subject, he ended up making 200 of these portraits,” Majoli said. “This beautiful series is much more free and expressive, and frankly, they’re very interesting paintings to think of as paintings.”
“You can literally see Warhol’s finger marks in them,” Lees added.
The lower-floor galleries focus on Warhol’s relationship to counterculture featuring the artist’s renowned red “Self-Portrait” and “Electric Chairs” screenprints. Multimedia projections and grid-like displays of screen-tests will be actively running to recreate the “Exploding Plastic Inevitable” series of live events Warhol organized while he managed and produced the seminal rock band The Velvet Underground.
“I would say it’s sort of the underworld and the darker side of Warhol’s production that was of interest to me — an interest of immorality that was featured in his work throughout,” Majoli said. “I’ve created a very immersive environment in these lower galleries as sort of a gesture.”
Lees noted Warhol’s literal presence throughout the experience.
“The other really interesting thing is that in all of these moments, Warhol physically appears in the galleries, in some form or another,” Lees said. “Whether it’s through the really iconic red self-portrait that’s downstairs, or in the ‘Freedom’ room, these incredible films of Warhol in drag and then on the top floor, these amazing large photographs of him working and making — he’s physically present.”
It was an intentional decision, Majoli explained. She pointed out how the overall curation approach, in conjunction with the AAM architecture, creates a certain intimacy.
“There’s like a jewel box quality to the whole thing, which I love,” she said. “You can almost imagine the whole building at the same time — it’s not like the Louvre or the Tate. It’s a building that you can literally hold in your mind all at once, which is very wonderful in thinking about Warhol’s identity and the periods of his life and his lifetimes.”