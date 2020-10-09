For as long as she can remember, Teresa Booth Brown has considered herself a student of color.
Fascinated by all facets of color — from the molecular structures and properties to pigmentation and wavelengths — the local artist will unveil her latest exploration of tones tonight at Aspen’s Skye Gallery.
The title of Brown’s solo exhibition, “Chromophore,” refers to the part of a molecule responsible for color. Brown explained that hues seen by our eyes are wavelengths of visible light which are not absorbed, but which instead are reflected by the physical properties of the object at which one is looking.
Skye Gallery will host an opening reception for “Chromophore” — which is on display through Dec. 14 — 6-9 p.m. tonight.
Brown, an artist and an art teacher, is best known for her use of collage in oil painting, mixed-media drawings and printmaking. She looks to everything from glossy fashion magazines to old science textbooks as sources of material for her collages, which are currently on display at the gallery. Bold color, abstracted imagery and architectural geometry distinguish her work.
“I have a long-term personal interest and study in the properties of color,” Brown explained at the gallery on Wednesday. “I’m interested in both the psychics of it — what we call the wavelengths of light — but also then pigments: The history of pigments; what the pigments mean to us; where the pigments come from.”
While Brown has been “forever” intrigued by the subject, she attributes her time at Vermont’s Bennington College working with one of her professors who studied under Josef Albers — the Bauhaus artist who literally wrote the book on color theory — as pivotal in her own personal exploration of color. She recalled recreating all of Albers’ color exercises at the time.
“That was such a foundational experience for me,” she said. “It taught me how subtle and complex, at the same time, color relationships could be.”
As an artist, Brown looks to abstract images as a means of expression. As a teacher, Brown wants people to reconsider abstract art as approachable rather than daunting.
“People don’t really know how to look at abstract art,” Brown said. “I think people feel intimidated by it; I feel like they think they need to know a lot to enjoy it, or they think there’s some kind of secret.”
Brown, who is the Artist Programs Coordinator at the Aspen Art Museum, recently led a month-long abstract-art making class with a group of young women at an all-female detention center in Wyoming. She believes wholeheartedly that everyone should be able to enjoy the experience of “looking at and making artwork, without exception.” This is among the reasons that she also teaches art at the Pitkin County Jail.
“Being able to help an adult who’s making their first piece of art is pretty special,” she said.
Brown, who also works as an adjunct teaching artist at the Denver Botanic Garden’s School of Art, held a number of roles at Anderson Ranch Arts Center until she moved to the museum in 2017.
It was at Anderson Ranch that Brown met fellow artist and gallerist Skye Weinglass, who opened her eponymous space in the summer of 2018. Weinglass aims to highlight female artists as well as draw from the pool of local artistic talent. While the gallery exhibits a mix of artists from around the world and valley, the female focus is important, Weinglass said, because women are underrepresented in the marketplace.
“I’ve always wanted to show her work,” Weinglass said of Brown. “We’ve just been so booked at the gallery.” After her landlord recently and unexpectedly allowed her the option to resign her lease for another year, Weinglass offered the opportunity to Brown. A printmaker herself, Weinglass said she’s admired Brown’s work since the two met at Anderson Ranch seven years ago.
“I feel really lucky to be showing in the community that I live in,” Brown said. “I think Skye has done an amazing job of showing artists who are from our local artistic community, which is very important to me.”
If you go…
What: Teresa Booth Brown’s solo exhibition, “Chromophore”
When: An opening reception will take place 6-9 p.m. tonight. The exhibition is on display tonight through Dec. 14.
Where: Skye Gallery in downtown Aspen
Cost: Free to attend. Unframed pieces range from $1,200 to $16,000