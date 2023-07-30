Aspen ArtWeek is here, and in its third edition, the Aspen Art Museum is cultivating a vibrant series of exhibitions, performances, artist talks and events for a week-long celebration honoring those whose creativity and vision have greatly impacted the field of contemporary art.
This year’s Aspen ArtWeek could be described as both experimental and experiential, with programming that covers a range of artistic disciplines and different avenues through which to experience them — from daily artist talks on the AAM rooftop to an immersive installation inside Smuggler Mine and a late-night puppetry performance out in nature.
And with the majority of Aspen ArtWeek events remaining free and open to the public, the museum invites both visitors and local community members to engage in the experimentation and discovery of its offerings.
“We want this type of programming to be something that you might stumble into or something that you might hear about earlier in the week and say, ‘You know what, I'm actually going to go check this out, it seems interesting,’” said Daniel Merritt, AAM director of curatorial affairs. “And then it's our hope that, for the community, it's just a moment of discovery and pleasure and enjoyment for everyone during a really busy week in the summer here.”
Having joined the museum in April, this is Merritt’s first Aspen ArtWeek to help oversee, though he said he’s followed the program the last two years and was always interested in what ArtWeek was in Aspen.
Merritt expressed that he’s found a desire among his team, as well as the visiting artists with whom they’re collaborating, to always build on the previous years, in terms of seeing “how far things can be pushed” and finding new ways in which they can excite audiences.
“So there is that kind of impulse to push boundaries every year, and I think [the AAM] takes it a little further each time,” Merritt said. “And that's something that is exciting to me, you know, we're doing things that I think other museums might be reluctant to jump into. … That impulse to experiment is a guiding impulse for us and for the artists we work with, for sure.”
Established as an official program in summer 2021 under the direction of Nicola Lees — when she’d recently taken over as the Nancy and Bob Magoon Director of the Aspen Art Museum — ArtWeek attracts artists, creatives and thought leaders from around the world to Aspen for a week of energized exchange. The program also is intended to further engage the local community in the museum’s initiatives, for most of the week’s events are accessible.
The pinnacle of ArtWeek is the AAM’s long-standing ArtCrush auction and gala, which, for nearly two decades, has been the largest annual fundraiser for the museum. Proceeds support its exhibitions and educational programs, as well as its ability to remain a free-admission institution.
“[ArtCrush] is essential, it’s the engine that keeps the museum going, that keeps the museum open to the public, free of charge; it funds all of our education programs and workshops, all of which are free,” Merritt said. “So that is so important to the entire team and I think why the entire team pours their hearts into it and this week, because we want the museum to remain as open and porous as it is, and a huge part of that is by remaining free.”
This year’s ArtCrush features around 70 artworks, all of which have been donated to the museum by major international artists and galleries to be included in the fundraising auction. The ArtCrush auction has both a live and online component and is hosted by Sotheby’s.
The live auction includes a curated selection of 10 items and will take place at the AAM’s annual summer ArtCrush gala on Friday night at the base of Buttermilk Mountain. The online auction opened for bidding last Thursday and will close on Saturday, with lots ranging from under $5,000 to over $500,000.
Leading up to Friday’s gala, and throughout the duration of its Aspen ArtWeek programming, AAM also hosts an ArtCrush Auction Exhibition featuring this year’s donated works. The show is currently on view at the museum and will come down on Thursday prior to the gala.
To kick everything off on Tuesday evening, AAM members and ArtCrush guests are invited to the Aspen ArtWeek Welcome Party that’s being held at the museum’s rooftop and is co-hosted by Prada. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the ArtCrush Auction Exhibition on display, and ceramic works by artist Roberto Lugo, as well as a new limited edition print by Florian Krewer, available for purchase on site.
On Wednesday at 4 p.m. on the AAM rooftop, there will be an artist panel in conjunction with the current exhibition, “A Lover’s Discourse.” Participating artists Guglielmo Castelli, Chase Hall, Stanislava Kovalcikova and Zeinab Saleh will be in conversation with moderator and AAM Curator-at-Large Stella Bottai to discuss their work and the making of the exhibition. The event is free and registration is required through the museum’s website.
“Our ongoing ‘Lover’s Discourse’ series is kind of like a monthly rotation of emerging artists being paired with masterpieces in Aspen collections,” Merritt said. “So that'll be nice to see all of the ‘Lover’s Discourse’ artists together in dialogue because they're from around the world; this is really a unique opportunity for all these very talented emerging artists to be in one place.”
Other artist talks throughout the week — all of which are free to attend — include Thursday’s conversation at 2 p.m. with avid collector Komal Shah and art journalist-editor Sarah Douglas about their recent book, “Making Their Mark: Art by Women in the Shah Garg Collection.”
On Friday at 11:30 a.m., Lees and curator Hans Ulrich Obrist will be in conversation with this year’s recipient of the Aspen Award for Art, Nairy Baghramian, who will be honored at the ArtCrush gala that evening. Baghramian’s major solo exhibition, “Jupon de Corps,” is currently on display at AAM through Oct. 22.
Other ArtWeek highlights include the multi-sensory installation within the caves of Smuggler Mine by artist Matt Copson and composer Oliver Leith.
Celebrated for his laser animations, innovative theater works and 2022 opera, “Last Days” — which he also made in collaboration with Leith — Copson will develop an immersive environment that draws from the mine’s organic and built architectures to create a singular audiovisual world.
There will be an opening night, invite-only presentation at the mine on Wednesday. Then on Thursday from noon to 4 p.m., the installation will be free and open to the public for anyone who is interested in the experience.
“I think it's interesting, bringing that type of work and that type of collaboration into a place like Smuggler Mine,” Merritt said. “Like there's this kind of fearlessness in taking something that might be seen as traditional, like opera or even an art exhibition, and kind of blowing that open by taking it outside of the museum. So they're artworks, of course, but they're really guided by an experimental feeling.”
Merritt also mentioned the late-night puppet performance by the art collective Poncili Creación that will unfold on the grounds of Anderson Park Meadow at the Aspen Institute campus on Thursday.
Following major performances at MoMA PS1 and Melbourne’s Rising Festival, and also the AAM’s own 2023 Youth Art Expo this past spring, Poncili Creación returns to stage this newly commissioned performance specifically for Aspen ArtWeek.
Accompanied by a live musical score and with a cast of four players and two musicians, the show will explore themes of survival in the natural world, competition for resources and negotiations for securing a habitat. Catered to all ages, the performance will start at 9 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Earlier on Thursday, at 5 p.m., Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter Alice Smith, accompanied by pianist Dennis Hamm, will perform an intimate set on the AAM rooftop. The musical performance is free and registration is required, with limited seating available.
“Alice Smith, she's a once-in-a-generation talent who recently has collaborated with artists as like a subject and a muse,” Merritt said. “And so we're really fortunate to have her talents with us for an only-in-Aspen style concert on our rooftop.”
Merritt emphasized the significance of Aspen ArtWeek and ArtCrush, both from a fundraising perspective and in terms of the artistic experiences that the museum is bringing to the community this week.
From the two major site-specific performances taking place outside of the museum’s walls to the current exhibitions and complementary talks and shows that are happening at the museum, this week’s programming and the fundraising aspect throughout is what allows the museum to “do the work that we really believe in,” Merritt said.
He said that ultimately he hopes people who engage in the third annual Aspen ArtWeek come away with vivid memories of new experiences.
“I want people to come away with really vivid memories of new experiences — that's I think the core of ArtWeek, is that they've seen something they've never seen before, they experience something that they never thought they would in Aspen,” Merritt said.
“And I think that's something that could be felt from anyone — from the artists who are visiting us for the week, from people who have lived here their whole lives — you know, I think the art that we're presenting to the public is really about expanding your awareness.”
Aspen ArtWeek will run Tuesday through Friday, leading up the annual ArtCrush gala and coinciding with the AAM’s fundraising auction. For more information or to register for ArtWeek events, visit aspenartmuseum.org. To view the online ArtCrush auction items, visit sothebys.com.