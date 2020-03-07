A day dedicated to alpine-touring gear demos and instruction sponsored by the city of Aspen and held for the last few years in the spring at Buttermilk is on hiatus, as the city’s planning office looks to crystalize the goals of an initiative launched in 2014 to craft sustainability and economic development policies around human-powered uphill recreation.
In 2019, the on-snow event paired with a three-day conference at the St. Regis that brought together government officials from across the Western Slope, gear manufacturing company reps, public lands managers, tourism officials, environmentalists and Aspen Skiing Co. executives. The two events were branded together as the Aspen Ascent festival.
There will be no Aspen Ascent festival this year, but Phillip Supino, the city’s new community development director who specialized in the uphill initiative as a long-range planner, said the intention is to bring the conference back next year with increased partnership from other stakeholders. That is based on direction from Aspen City Council, whose members told city staff last August to pull back from the special events focus for one year and dig in on the long-term goals of the uphill economic development initiative. That initiative was spearheaded by former mayor Steve Skadron, who termed off the board in June.
The city last year unveiled its uphill recreation and economic development plans centered on uphill. Community development staff and other stakeholders are now charged with “doing some analysis to identify how some of those implementation steps [highlighted in those plans] will deliver on council’s larger economic sustainability goals,” Supino said.
As for the Ascent Festival, “It would not be accurate to say this thing is done,” Supino said.
An event dedicated to introducing people to the sport of skinning up to earn some turns, while providing gear manufactures and retailers a platform to connect with the interested public “has a ton of value,” he said.
The symposium also has upside as a potential long-term local event staple, he said. Last year’s event was a success on a number of fronts, and featured the presentation of a detailed study of the uphill recreation market. It was also notable for the connection established between conservation, recreation and planning interests, Supino said.
A successful return of the symposium in 2021 will continue to raise its profile in the outdoor recreation space while focusing on the industry’s relationship to conservation and the environment, Supino said. The city is also looking to bring on partners who can make a financial commitment to the symposium.
Supino also said he is working on rebranding the general concept, as uphill economic development doesn’t encompass all that the effort entails. Really, it’s about “four season, human powered uphill recreation.” Supino said he is working on how to refocus the messaging to emphasize that.
Among the next steps will be an eventual presentation to council in advance of next spring that would include an update on the proposed partnership model for the symposium, as well as implementation strategies on the recreation and economic development plans.
And while there will be no uphill demo day at Buttermilk this year — the event also included clinics with instructors on uphilling technique — the city, SkiCo, Aspen Alpine Guides an the Ute Mountaineer this season are continuing the Friday morning uphill breakfast club, where participants skin up together and enjoy a city-subsidized breakfast at the Cliffhouse.
And this Monday, on the event of the full moon, SkiCo is planning to open the Cliffhouse for dinner, to serve those who hike up under the brightest light of the lunar cycle.