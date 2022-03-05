One more time in front of the home crowd.
No. 3 Aspen’s boys basketball team continued its dream season with its 23rd consecutive win, taking one more step toward a state championship in its home playoff win against No. 30 Denver West, 65-26.
The Skiers started slow, trailing 2-0 two minutes into the game, before going on an eight-point run to secure the early lead. They took that edge into a 12-7 first quarter lead.
They ran the score to 27-13 at the half before exploding for 14 points in the first four minutes of the third quarter, stretching the lead out to an insurmountable 28 points.
Braden Korpela led scoring for the Skiers with 11 points, followed by Shae Korpela and Ben Godomsky, who had 10 each.
Aspen advances to the Sweet 16, hosting No. 14 Englewood after their 81-58 victory over No. 19 Kent Denver in Aspen Friday night. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.
Englewood went 15-5 overall in the regular season and 7-3 in the 4A/3A Colorado League, good for second place outright before winning the league tournament for the second year in a row. They scored 1,252 points and allowed 997.
The Pirates also feature two high-scoring senior twins, Gunner and Hunter Johnson-Labbe, who are scoring 16.8 and 14.7 points per game, respectively, according to MaxPreps. Both are committed to Colorado State University-Pueblo for football. Fellow senior Joshua Jones is also adding 16.6 points per game.
A win against Kent Denver would propel the Skiers to the Elite 8 for the second straight year. They would play on Thursday at Denver University’s Hamilton Gym.