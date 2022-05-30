A local conservation group says it has transferred the last private inholding in the Mount Massive Wilderness to the U.S. Forest Service.
Wilderness Land Trust, in a news release issued Friday, said the land on the east side of Independence Pass covers 20 acres in the Blue Lake area. An inholding is private land located within a government-owned area, such as a national park.
The property sits in the basin below the summit of Twining Peak and has the North Fork Lake Creek trail running through it. The trust acquired the property a decade ago to remove the threat of mining and other forms of development with the intent of transferring it to the Forest Service.
“This property was vulnerable to mineral extraction and posed a significant threat to the surrounding wilderness,” the release states.
With the recent transfer, the Mount Massive Wilderness, which includes Lake County’s Mount Elbert — Colorado’s highest peak at 14,443 feet — is now completely free of private inholdings and fully protected as wilderness.
“Our mission is to keep the promise of wilderness by acquiring private lands within them and transferring them to public ownership to become part of the surrounding wilderness,” Brad Borst, president of Wilderness Land Trust, said in a prepared statement. “Our ultimate goal is to see every wilderness area free of private inholdings. The transfer of the last inholding in the Mount Massive Wilderness is a huge success for us and something to celebrate.”
The Blue Lake property is one of several parcels the trust recently acquired along Independence Pass. The group also owns the Spotted Tail, Panama, and Principal mining lodes, totaling 30 acres, near the Independence Townsite on the west side of the Independence Pass summit, the release says.
With the partnership of the Independence Pass Foundation, those three properties are ready to transfer to the Forest Service. That transfer will eliminate the last private land within the Pitkin County portion of the Collegiate Peaks Wilderness, according to the release.
The Wilderness Land Trust was founded in 1992 by longtime Aspen resident Jon Mulford. In its 30 years of existence, the trust has conveyed more than 6,000 acres of formerly private land to the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management in Colorado for permanent wilderness protection.
Wilderness Land Trust board member Andy Wiessner pointed out that the trust also works outside of Colorado to keep wilderness properties from being developed.
“Since our inception, we have completed more than 523 transactions, covering more than 55,200 acres in the Western states,” Wiessner said in the release.
The Wilderness Land Trust says it is “the only charitable organization in the nation” focused solely on acquiring lands within wilderness, wilderness study areas and proposed wilderness, and conveying them to the public for permanent wildlands protection.
“Wilderness is critical to the protection of fish, wildlife and plant communities, water flows, clean air, climate stability and preserving places where the public can enjoy wild land,” Borst said. “We love the opportunity our work presents to conserve wildlands for future generations,”
Mount Massive Wilderness, in the Sawatch Range, was designated by Congress in 1980 and now has a total of 30,540 acres. It’s managed jointly by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Forest Service.
The Mount Massive Wilderness area is bordered by the Hunter-Fryingpan Wilderness to the west. Mount Massive (14,421 feet) is Colorado’s second-highest peak, and other mountains of the Sawatch Range have two distinctive characteristics: great height and a huge, sloping bulk that makes them relatively easy to climb.
Nowhere along the Continental Divide does the ground rise higher than the Sawatch Range, the Forest Service says on its website. Dry lodgepole pine forests, typical of the eastern slopes of the Continental Divide, cover much of the lower elevations and give way to spruce and fir higher up before all trees yield to alpine tundra.
The majority of the Leadville National Fish Hatchery lies within the boundary of the Mount Massive Wilderness. The hatchery land inside the Wilderness boundary is co-managed by the Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife. The Forest Service is the principal land manager while Fish and Wildlife manages the fishery and water resources to protect and perpetuate native fish species, according to the Forest Service.