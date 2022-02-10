Tuesday night’s 65-18 rout at Basalt wasn’t so much about topping a rival on their home court — though that certainly was a plus — as it was about preparing for “something bigger” to follow for the Aspen High Skiers.
Tuesday’s win brought the Skiers, true contenders for the state championship, one step closer to another impressive feat. The Skiers improved to 15-0 on the season and 5-0 in the Western Slope League with just four contests remaining in the season. Their biggest challenge to an undefeated finish comes Thursday in Ault against the Highland Huskies, another top 10 team in Colorado’s 3A classification.
It’s the Skiers’ first true chance to prove how talented they are this season.
“It’ll test us,” senior Braden Korpela said. “We’re the only undefeated team left in 3A and we’re still the fourth-ranked team, so they just don’t think we’ve played anyone real good yet. So once we hopefully win against Highland, it’ll prove to the rankings that we’re as good as our record shows.”
The Huskies are 14-2 on the season and have eclipsed the 90-point mark three times this season, according to MaxPreps. Four players are averaging more than 10 points a game, led by junior Hyatt Tolle’s 19.5.
It’s a stark contrast to much of the competition Aspen has faced this season. Steamboat Springs, which Korpela singled out as probably the most talented team the Skiers have faced to this point, was still a comparatively easy win with a 17-point final margin. Jan. 25’s 74-54 win at Delta was the most points the Skiers had allowed all season. No other team has reached the 40-point mark.
Aspen leads 3A in both points allowed and points scored, according to MaxPreps, but will face another top 10 offense for the first time in a true measure of their defensive prowess.
The team has used games like the one with Basalt to prepare for such situations. On Tuesday night, the Skiers didn’t allow the Longhorns to score more than nine points in any quarter and shut out the Longhorns’ mostly substitutions in the fourth.
“That’s what our defense is for,” Aspen head coach Cory Parker. “It’s not about Basalt. It’s about us practicing that urgency in energy so that we can go do it against the guy that drops 23 points a game.”
Offensively, Aspen is calling in its own reinforcements as well. Shae Korpela — Braden’s twin — has been out the past three games due to a rolled ankle, but is expected to return to the lineup against Highland. He brings back a team-leading 19.5 points per game.
Parker and his staff have sought out these in-season tests for their players throughout the season, but to little avail. Be it from COVID-19 cancellations or other factors, he said games have been dropped and there’s been a hesitancy to add.
The game against Highland wasn’t even on the schedule two weeks ago, when the two teams’ schedules miraculously lined up for an end-of-season, non-league shootout.
“We wanted to test what we can do against guys that we’ll see in the top five in the state tournament,” Parker said.
After Highland, Aspen will face another tough test at Western Slope League second-place team Moffat County on Saturday, followed by final week contests against Roaring Fork and Coal Ridge, which are a collective 12-21.
Then, it’ll be playoff season, where the true goal lies for the team’s 10 seniors — and the reason games against teams like Highland are essential to get in early.
“We’re going for something bigger this year,” senior Porter Lee said. “These games against Basalt and the Roaring Fork aren’t what it’s going to be like playing those better teams.”
The boys regular season ends on Feb. 19. The state finals at Denver University will be held March 10-12.