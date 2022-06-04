Aspen bids farewell to its ‘philosopher king’

Around 2010, DJ Watkins received a death threat. He did the natural thing and reported it to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
No one was arrested, no charges were filed.
Not only was the situation completely deescalated, but it swung to the extreme opposite side of the spectrum — more than a decade later, Watkins, the director of Fat City Gallery, said he now considers the man who threatened him among his best friends.
It was just another day for then-Pitkin County Sheriff Bob Braudis, a local icon whose style was not to solve issues with handcuffs and jail cells, but with humanitarianism and understanding. He traded in peace, not authority. Conversation, not repression or persecution.
His sharp wit, outstanding memory, personable demeanor and unique background for a law enforcement official made him a perfect fit for the upper Roaring Fork Valley’s “weirdos and freaks,” creating a relationship that fostered one of the most progressive community policing organizations in the nation and a beloved figure.
By the time Watkins had needed his services, Braudis had more than two decades of refining his innovative yet simple approach to keeping the community safe under his belt.
“Bob said just leave him alone, be nice and there won’t be a problem,” Watkins said. “That was Bob’s gift and his beauty was to intellectually and spiritually be able to disarm people and get to the source of the problem and then connect people, bring people together.
“Bob was the philosopher king of Aspen.”
And if one budding friendship from threatened violence seems unlikely, how’s a second? Watkins and the sheriff formed an even stronger bond. They wrote a book together, “Freak Power,” detailing Hunter S. Thompson’s 1970 campaign for Pitkin County sheriff, in which Braudis helped people register to vote. They collaborated on many community projects, including forums, returning last Sunday from a trip to Santa Cruz, California, where they opened a show based on “Freak Power.”
On Thursday evening, the “larger-than-life” retired sheriff watched his hometown Boston Celtics win game one of the NBA Finals. He went to bed and passed peacefully in his sleep. He was 77.
Braudis leaves behind not only his friendship with Watkins, but the thousands across the valley he developed from an innovative style of policing that saw him reelected time and time again — five times, to be exact, by large margins each time. He was articulate and well-read, often referencing philosophers in his day-to-day conversations.
“Everyone loved him,” Ajax Phillips, who helped write “Freak Power,” said. “He cared about the community more than some concept of the law.”
The “gentle giant,” as former Aspen Mayor Bill Stirling called him, didn’t want to put people in jail. He didn’t believe incarceration was a solution for personal issues like drug use. He relied on the Latin phrase “De minimis non curat lex” — “The law does not concern itself with trifles.”
“If you weren’t harming anybody, it was probably OK,” Watkins said.
Braudis was raised in a tough Irish neighborhood in Boston, often finding himself “on the other side of the law,” as Watkins put it.
He came to Aspen to be a ski bum and instructor, but when a snowless winter dried up his work he did something he didn’t think he ever would — he went from black hat to white hat, applying for jobs with the police and sheriff’s departments. He came under the tutelage of Dick Kienast, who would eventually pass his position as sheriff to Braudis, along with his philosophy.
“They called him ‘Dick the Dove’ because he wasn’t someone that would allow stealth in terms of helping people,” Stirling said. “He just had a philosophy that really affected law enforcement in Aspen forever going forward and Bob inherited that … it was a true continuation.”
Standing at 6 feet, 6 inches, Braudis was an imposing figure, especially to the 5-foot-2 Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper.
“Getting a hug from Bob was all encompassing,” Clapper said. “Bob could convince someone who was in the middle of something that they’re going in the wrong direction. He just had a way of sitting down and talking to you and telling it like is.”
Braudis left the department to serve as a county commissioner before Kienast stepped down and left the position open. Braudis won the election and served the role for 24 years until his resignation in 2011 following a health scare.
He hired everyday people to fill out his deputy roster, recruiting dishwashers, ski bums, “outlaws and radicals, people who were in touch with reality and the community,” Watkins said. They rarely drew their guns, helping to pioneer compassionate community-based law enforcement, a concept heavily discussed in today’s criminal-justice landscape.
Along the way he befriended all, including high-level celebrities like Jack Nicholson and Bill Murray. He created a “tightrope” bond with the volatile Thompson.
“He said that Hunter was scared of him and he wanted to keep it that way,” Watkins joked. “I think Hunter really respected Bob.”
As his stature grew, word of the community policing going on in Pitkin County spread with it. Braudis was interviewed by The Denver Post, The New York Times and Rolling Stone. He became one of the biggest local figures in a town filled with star power.
But he always embodied the concept of keeping Aspen weird.
“He really was so full of compassion, no judgment,” Braudis’ successor, Joe DiSalvo, said. “Almost the weirder you were, the more he liked you. He liked far-out people and he loved intelligence, he loved deep conversations and his friends gave him that.”
After Braudis announced his retirement in 2010, DiSalvo was elected sheriff. Like the succession of Kienast before, DiSalvo looked only to enhance what his previous boss had done, not change it.
“This organization was doing community policing before it had a name,” DiSalvo said. “It was always about representing people in the community and reflecting the people in the community and compassion and caring and dignity and respect and connecting with the community on a regular basis. That’s what Dick and Bob were all about. I hope I’ve enhanced it further, but it’s not about me. It’s about them.”
DiSalvo said it was too soon to discuss memorial plans, which will evolve in the coming weeks.
Braudis is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Braudis and Heidi Mitchell, and three grandchildren, according to DiSalvo.
“If a voyager from Venus or Pluto landed on planet Earth, the first thing they’d say is ‘all earthlings deliver products,’” Braudis said in 2010 ahead of his retirement announcement. “You know, farmers, manufacturers, steel workers, concrete workers, you name it. If someone said to me, ‘What is your product, earthling?’ I would say peace.”